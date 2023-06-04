The new version of watchOS 10 welcomes the biggest revision in history?Rumor has it that Apple Watch has 3 major new control changes

(Photo taken from Mac World)

Apple’s first large-scale conference this year, WWDC 2023, will be held on Tuesday, 6/6 in the morning! In addition to the new generation of iOS 17 system, it will also bring new function upgrades of iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 systems to fruit fans. Among them, for the Apple Watch smart watch wearable device, the watchOS 10 new version system ushered in this year, the UI interface design will be the biggest upgrade over the years.

In addition, which watch models will the new version of watchOS 10 support for upgrades? In this regard, foreign media MacWorld gave a forecast saying that it is estimated that the new version of watchOS 10 is likely to continue the same compatibility as last year’s watchOS 9, making the old fourth-generation Apple Watch Series 4, which has been in existence for five years, , is still expected to be on the upgrade list of the new version of watchOS 10, but limited by the older hardware specifications, at that time, it may not be able to fully support the new features of the new version of watchOS 10.

Please read on…

As for the new version of watchOS 10, which is regarded as the “biggest upgrade in history”, the foreign media MacWorld has collected information and speculation based on recent rumors and speculations. The new functions and interface design control changes that will be brought to the Apple Watch smart watch mainly include: The four key points are listed as follows:

1. Smart stackable gadgets

In order to help users view information more conveniently on the watch face when using Apple Watch smart watches, “gadgets” will be imported into the watch face desktop, and a “smart stacking” interface similar to that already seen on the iPhone and iPad will be adopted. This has allowed a series of widgets to be superimposed on a single screen, such as weather, stocks, calendar, etc., without opening separate applications, making the control method more intuitive.

In addition, what fans can expect is that after upgrading the new watchOS 10 system, every watch face in the future is expected to support smart stacked gadgets. For example: in the past, when you click the digital crown button on the side of the watch, the surface screen will display a clock screen that returns to the home page, or on the watchOS 10 system, you can directly enter the gadget page.

2. Support multiple device pairing and synchronization

In view of the fact that when Apple Watch smart watches are paired with iPhones, they have always been limited to pairing, binding and synchronization with only one iPhone device. For Apple fans who own multiple other Apple devices at the same time, cause considerable inconvenience. According to reports, it supports pairing and binding of multiple devices, so that Apple Watch smart watches can be paired and synchronized with devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers at the same time, or it is expected to be seen on the new watchOS 10 system as soon as possible. New features arrive.

However, the news also pointed out that this new function of upgrading multi-device pairing synchronization does not rule out the possibility of being postponed to the next generation of watchOS system in the future.

3. Newly designed UI interface

The application program App adopts a honeycomb-like grid display method, so that the touch screen of the Apple Watch smart watch can view up to ten application programs at a glance without sliding the control, which can make good use of the small screen of the dial The cellular interface display mode of the space has been on the Apple Watch smart watch for many years, and it is also familiar to Apple fans. For users unaccustomed to the dense cellular display, Apple also offers an option to change the display to a traditional “list” format from the settings menu.

It is reported that the new version of watchOS 10 will carry out major revisions to the familiar honeycomb grid UI interface, so that the downloaded application App has a larger display of the App icon, and through the newly designed vertical layout and arrangement, it is easier to Control use. As for the actual differences between the new version of the UI interface and the traditional “list” arrangement, the overall layout and typesetting, the information currently available is still quite limited.

