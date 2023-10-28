Home » Controversy Surrounds Lack of Public Meeting on Construction of New Gym in West Park
Controversy Surrounds Lack of Public Meeting on Construction of New Gym in West Park

Controversy Surrounds Lack of Public Meeting on Construction of New Gym in West Park

Controversy Surrounds Public Meeting on Construction of New Gym in Sondrio’s West Park

Sondrio residents who had requested a public meeting to address concerns and doubts about the construction of a new gym in the West Park have been left disappointed by the decision of the municipal administration to not hold such a meeting. Despite the Minority Council Groups’ plea, the administration believes that other communication channels have been sufficient in addressing citizens’ concerns.

Francesco Bettinelli from Sondrio Democratica argued that the discussion should not revolve around whether or not to build the gym, but rather the need for transparent dialogue. He emphasized that while council members have the tools to communicate with the administration, it was the citizens who expressed the need for a public meeting. According to Bettinelli, press conferences, commissions, and council discussions only serve as one-way communications.

However, Simone Del Marco, the councilor for public works, countered Bettinelli’s claims by stating that several meetings have already taken place regarding the construction of the Munari gym. These meetings included site visits, discussions with planners and administrators, and input from citizens. Del Marco also highlighted that the gym had been an integral part of their electoral program, and some changes were even made to the project based on citizen feedback.

Despite Del Marco’s explanation, Bettinelli insisted that many citizens still complained about a lack of dialogue and that a public meeting would provide a transparent platform for discussion.

Mayor Marco Scaramellini subsequently put an end to the debate, firmly standing by the administration’s decision. He asserted that there had been extensive disclosure regarding the gym, unlike any other construction project before. Scaramellini claimed that all critical issues raised by citizens had been addressed, with designers involved in providing clear and comprehensive information. He argued that the gym would benefit the children of the Munari school and the Rhaetian Comprehensive Institute without increasing traffic. Furthermore, he stated that the gym would only occupy 2% of the West Park’s surface, which he considered insignificant compared to the city’s overall green areas. Based on these factors, the mayor deemed a public meeting unnecessary.

This reply from the mayor disappointed the minority councilors, who believed that a public meeting would have been more in line with their approach to engaging with citizens. Pierluigi Morelli, a councilor from the Democratic Party, highlighted that they had taken to the streets to explain projects in the past, even in the face of insults. He argued that it was a matter of communication style and that public meetings would allow for more direct interaction with concerned citizens.

The construction of the new gym in Sondrio’s West Park continues to stir debate and highlight the importance of transparent communication between the municipal administration and its citizens.

