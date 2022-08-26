Billing for Legacy rom-com ‘Female Lead’

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-26 09:39

The American romantic comedy “Female Lead” produced by Hangzhou Drama Art Center has recently formed a group.

“Leo, do you really want to play Shakespeare all your life?”

“Yes! I studied at the Royal Academy of Drama for three years!”

“You told me you were there to chase beautiful girls.”

The two men spoke excitedly about Shakespeare, exaggerating their love of drama. They are two down-and-out theatrical actors, Leo and Jack, who are also “heroines” in reverse.

In order to get a huge inheritance, Leo and Jack pretend to be the old lady’s long-lost niece in order to win the old lady’s trust. However, in the process, the amorous Leo falls in love with the old lady’s niece Meg, while Jack also falls in love with the beautiful Audrey. Not only did they encounter love by accident, but they also entered into comical and romantic misunderstandings, entanglements and dramatic conflicts in the play amid crisis.

The play “Female Lead Actor” is an American romantic adult fairy tale, adapted from playwright Ken Ludwig’s original work in tribute to Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”.

Tickets for “The Female Lead” are now open and will be held at the Dongpo Grand Theater in Hangzhou from September 23 to 24.