Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding on the Horizon?

The rumors of a possible wedding between pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been gaining momentum. The couple, who started dating in September, have been seen attending each other’s events and supporting one another. Sources have even claimed that Kelce has discussed engagement plans with Swift’s father, Scott, and has received his blessing. The couple has been spotted sharing a kiss at a recent NFL event, further fueling speculation about their relationship. With the support of their families and the public, it seems like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready to take the next big step in their relationship.

