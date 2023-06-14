Is there a chance of snow?

He marked drop in temperatures in Neuquén and Río Negro He brought with him, in addition to the jackets and hats, the wish that the snow arrives in the High Valleyas happened last year covering from the capital of Neuquén to Reginain a phenomenon rarely seen.

Yes ok the possibility existsas always, from the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC) indicated that for the moment “it is not confirmed”.

Fernando FrassettoAIC meteorologist, indicated that, Although the cold air is reinforced over the valley, “it is not yet in temperature” for possible sleet or snowfall to appear.

“For now, the cold is more in very high plateau areas. Here (in the area of ​​the valleys of Neuquen and Rio Negro) we need more intense polar air» added Frasetto about it.

Yes ok It is not ruled out that there may be snowfall in the coming daysthe truth is at the moment it is not officially confirmed. For now, You just have to bundle up to avoid having a bad time with temperatures below zero.

What will the weather be like in Neuquén and Río Negro?

In Lagos (Bariloche, Villa La Angostura, and San Martin de los Andes), on Monday it will be clear or partly cloudy. -5°C the minimum; 4°C the maximum. On Wednesday the cloudiness will increase. The instability will reach the mountain range on Thursday and it will stay that way until the weekend.

In South Line (Jacobacci, Maquinchao and surrounding areas), it will be mostly clear on Monday. -7°C the minimum and 6°C the maximum. Increasing clouds on Tuesday and cloudy on Wednesday. Flurries and light rains on Thursday. Unstable on Friday and Saturday.

In it North of Neuquen (Chos Malal, Buta Ranquil and surrounding areas), it will be mostly clear on Monday. -4°C the minimum and 8°C the maximum. Tuesday with increasing cloudiness. Cloudy Wednesday. Snowstorms and instability from Thursday and until the weekend.

In it Downtown Neuquen (Zapala, Cutral Co and Plaza Huincul), mostly clear on Monday. -5°C the minimum and 7°C the maximum. Increasing cloudiness Tuesday. Cloudy on Wednesday. Flurries and light rains on Thursday. Unstable Friday and Saturday.

In the Valles (Neuquén, Cipolletti, Allen, Roca and Regina), this Monday will be mostly clear. -4°C the minimum and 12°C the maximum. Increasing cloudiness Tuesday. Wednesday cloudy to partly cloudy. Moderate showers on Thursday. Mostly covered on Friday and Saturday.

Finally, in the East of Rio Negro (Viedma, San Antonio Oeste and Las Grutas) It will be partly cloudy to clear on Monday. 0°C the minimum; 12°C maximum. Increasing cloudiness Tuesday. Cloudy to partly cloudy on Wednesday. Light showers Thursday. Unstable on Friday. Partly cloudy on Saturday.

