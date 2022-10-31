As part of the A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE program, ISSEY MIYAKE once again teamed up with Japanese artist Tadanori Yokoo to release the latest joint series. Combining their love for art and clothing, this collaboration showcases Tadashi Yokoo’s woodblock prints, featuring portraits of Kabuki actors by Tosusai Sakuraku. The design of the misplaced imagery presents 10 different portraits on the coat, as if the “accidental blunder” imagery emphasizes the use of color contours, creating an effect similar to the misalignment of the weave.

The TADANORI YOKOO ISSEY MIYAKE series will be available at designated ISSEY MIYAKE stores on March 15, 2023, priced at ¥198,000. Interested readers may visit the brand’s official website for details.