IT FALL/WINTER 2022 RUNWAY SHOW takes “APPROACH” as the basis of conception and creation, escapes the boundaries of thinking and form, and continuously creates an organic system that widely absorbs fashion factors and continues to evolve and update. This fashion show will be held at Taikoo Li Covered Bridge in IT Front Beach at 17:00 on October 15, 2022.

This season IT juxtaposes oriental brushstrokes and western textures. Fashion is dynamic, fickle and has its own unique rhythm. It creates a uniqueness in chaos and order, like an accidental invitation from the world. From the resonance of youth culture, the gathering of domestic and foreign designer brands, to the traditional culture and the forward-looking fulcrum of the world. It not only reveals the “bridge” of IT’s long-standing fashion culture, but also conveys the degree of “connection” with designers and the community.

With the sunset as the background, the covered bridge is the show road. This time, the IT Taikoo Li Qiantan Taikoo Li show gathered nearly 20 of its fashion brands, deconstructed and reinterpreted the design concept, paid tribute to the classic and pioneering multi-fashion system, and integrated the contemporary design context to outline a new dress thinking, which will aggregate and reshape Staged on the runway. Step on the uplifting drumbeat, the wooden bridge wraps the atmosphere of Xiudao, and the light and shadow and clothing are intertwined with the aftertaste of the evening.

As the founding core of IT, imagination and tolerance are like “beams” that can soften the impact and deconstruct solidity, and are also the solid foundation for the visual embodiment of hope and ideas. The tenon-and-mortise structure, which represents the sturdy and gentle oriental traditional architecture, meets the cement and steel bars that inherit the Western culture, and the “bridge” has the connection, healing and excitement and cutting-edge power. IT serves as a bridge between fashion, art and culture in the industry to connect different ages and fashion lovers. It has become an invisible resonance connection and deep contact, directly hitting the youth culture and deeply rooted in the Chinese market.

