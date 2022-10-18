Home Sports Real Madrid will reward Benzema with 1 million euros without French football bonuses – Shangbao Indonesia
Sports

Real Madrid will reward Benzema with 1 million euros without French football bonuses – Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
Real Madrid will reward Benzema with 1 million euros without French football bonuses – Shangbao Indonesia

October 18, 2022 16:47 PM

52

On July 18, 2022, in Paris, France, the 2022 Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held.

[Sina Sports News on the 18th]The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner has been announced, and Benzema won this year’s Ballon d’Or. So, how much bonus will he get?

According to Aspen, France Football does not issue the award, but the players’ clubs usually reward their winners.

The Ballon d’Or is the coveted trophy for players, the player who won it was considered the best in the world that year, and Benzema now has this important trophy.

“France Football” only gave Benzema a trophy, no bonus, but the club will give him a bonus.

“Aspen” said it is a secret about how much bonus the club will give players after winning the Ballon d’Or. However, it is known from various sources that Benzema can receive a bonus of 1 million euros from Real Madrid. In addition, he also obtained the right to automatically renew his contract for 1 year. His contract will be extended until June 2024.

See also  Palm oil, the surge in prices is shaking Indonesia. But the stop on exports damages Jakarta's accounts

You may also like

Garlasco goes under, then in the second half...

The first round of the men’s singles match...

Tonali gets Milan out of trouble Hellas surrenders...

Gala night for football: Leao awarded as player...

FENDI brand friend Karim Benzema attends the annual...

The APU can count on 37 points from...

The core of Jilin’s backcourt took the initiative...

De Pellegrin and the arrival of the Giro...

The 10 best-selling street enduro bikes, technical data...

In the last round of the group stage,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy