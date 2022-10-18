[Sina Sports News on the 18th]The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner has been announced, and Benzema won this year’s Ballon d’Or. So, how much bonus will he get?

According to Aspen, France Football does not issue the award, but the players’ clubs usually reward their winners.

The Ballon d’Or is the coveted trophy for players, the player who won it was considered the best in the world that year, and Benzema now has this important trophy.

“France Football” only gave Benzema a trophy, no bonus, but the club will give him a bonus.

“Aspen” said it is a secret about how much bonus the club will give players after winning the Ballon d’Or. However, it is known from various sources that Benzema can receive a bonus of 1 million euros from Real Madrid. In addition, he also obtained the right to automatically renew his contract for 1 year. His contract will be extended until June 2024.