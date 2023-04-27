It is due to a conflict with the ISSN

unionized workers in ATE began a strike on Wednesday that was extended to this Thursday. They claim the government that guarantees the framework of the Social Security Institute of Neuquén (ISSN) in the agreement overall work collective which was approved last year. After an assembly and in the absence of solutions, they decided to continue with the protests and “deepen the measure.”

«After the meeting held today, between ATE and representatives of the provincial executive, and given the non-advancement in the discussion for title III of the CCTG for the social security institute, the refusal to continue with the discussion and the lack of precision due to As part of the Ministry of Finance from when the payment to workers in that sector would begin to be implemented as stipulated in Title III, it was resolved to continue with the provincial general strike,” they announced from the state union in the afternoon.

In addition, they held Minister Guillermo Pons responsible “for the reduction of services in hospitals, ISSN, schools and different sectors of public administration.

On Tuesday, a protest was held at the headquarters of the economic portfolio, located on Calle Rioja, to demand that Guillermo Pons to authorize the classification of some 1,200 employees of the social work in the conflict. They assure that it is the only body that has not yet been included in the new regime and they attribute the delay to “an order from the Ministry of Economy” to prevent it.

For that reason, starting at midnight on Wednesday, the ATE guild began a 24-hour strike by state workers in the province, with the aim of getting a response from the Neuquén executive. They indicated that the measure was going to continue without obtaining solutions.

Unemployment: which sectors will it cover and until when

The measure of force began on Wednesday and reaches all sectors of the State, including municipalities. This too affects the teaching of classes in schools, since service assistants also join.

In statements to the press, the general secretary of ATE in Neuquén, Carlos Quintriqueo clarified that it began with a 24-hour strike, but “it will hold until it is signed” the agreement for the workers to pass into the orbit of the collective agreement. On Wednesday afternoon the continuity of the measures of force was ratified.

From the state union they indicated that this Thursday it will be defined if a mobilization will be carried out again, as happened on Wednesday, where there was a demonstration through the center of Neuquén capital.

Quintriqueo accused the Government of not having “communication”

On the other hand, Quintriqueo explained the details of the claim. «On March 16 they had made an offer that was discussed and to which we made some modifications. Then, it went to assemblies and it was approved, but now the Treasury refuses to sign it »assured the leader.

In turn, he considered that the delay is “nonsense”, since he indicated that the agreement was made with the representatives of the Executive in the ISSN and then it was stuck in the Pons ministry. “For us, the government is one, the problem is theirs because they don’t have communication”attributed.

The general collective labor agreement was approved last year with the promise to include all workers in the provincial public administration, including those of ISSN They have a specific chapter. “It should occurred between January and February. Since then, the compañeros have not been receiving the salary they should under the CCT modality”, stated Quintriqueo.

Listen to the general secretary of ATE Neuquén, Carlos Quintriqueo, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

