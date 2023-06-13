Home » They deny the measure of force of the waste collection personnel for lack of clothing in Cipolletti
During this Monday it was spread on social networks that the personnel in charge of Cipolletti’s waste collection had initiated a measure of force due to the lack of clothing to work. From the Secretary of Public Services They denied the claim and assured that all the garments would be delivered this week.

Patricia Fernández, government secretary, described that “yesterday there was an attempt to carry out a measure of force but it was totally illegal, to make a claim you first have to present it to the Ministry of Labor“, he described. And he clarified: “If they had done something, there would be a sanction since the Secretary of Labor would be involved.”

Given the cause of the claim, he clarified the status of the delivery of clothing from the Secretariat to the employees. «In June it is the delivery of clothes so we are not failing, 80% of the clothes were delivered to the staff, only the pants are missing“, he explained.

And he added why this delay with the shortage is due: “it has to do with supplier issues, today the package would be in the transport here«.

“There were no problems in the garbage collection service”

Fernández explained that the union did not give notice of any claim in this regard but he described that “yesterday one of the delegates asked to speak to the people, it is not that it was not done.”

And he confirmed the operation normally in the collection: «There were no problems with the service.this morning everything was done, there was no problem ».

Cipolletti’s Secretary of Public Services explained that “the employees in charge of sweeping went to work last night, there was no sector that did not carry out its work«.

He also assured how the delivery of the missing clothing will be: «Everything was delivered, jacket, shoes and shirt, last night everything was delivered. The pants will be delivered between tomorrow and Thursday«.


