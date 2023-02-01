Recently, some netizens posted an announcement sheet for the TV series “Hurricane”. According to the above, the artistic director of “Hurricane” is Zhang Yi.

In addition, Zhang Songwen and other leading actors also revealed that many famous scenes in the play were designed by Zhang Yi.

Some netizens pointed out that he designed the scene besides the warning line name, and he thought of calling at the commendation conference; Li Hongwei’s ID, he reminded not to reveal his real name; before saving Meng Yu, he adjusted the props and demonstrated how to act better; during the martial arts competition The lines that Xiao Wu was remembered by everyone were designed by him; in the part of the office dispute, the young policemen were not in the script, and it was Zhang Yi who brought them to the Jinghai Criminal Investigation Branch. It can be seen how thorough Zhang Yi’s research on the whole play is, and Zhang Yi’s credit is indispensable for the success of “Hurricane”.

There are also shooting tidbits revealing that Zhang Yi often patiently helps young actors walk the scene.

Original title: Awesome! The art director of “Hurricane” is also Zhang Yi

