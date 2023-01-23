If you happen to be a die-hard fan of Jordan Brand, then this year you may have the opportunity to include the Air Jordan 11 legendary color matching “DMP (Defining Moments Pack)” into your shoe cabinet collection.

The news comes from the report of Sneaker Files. The Air Jordan 11, which first formed the “Defining Moments Pack” with Air Jordan 6, will be re-enacted after 17 years and is expected to be put on the market in the fourth quarter of this year. Different from the general AJ 11, the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” not only retains the classic black and white color scheme, but also is equipped with a golden Jumpman Logo and 23 numbers to commemorate Michael Jordan’s two and three consecutive hegemony. In view of the effect of the Air Jordan 6 “DMP” re-enactment in 2020, if the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” will return at the end of this year as rumored, it will definitely bring a new wave of MJ craze, which is quite exciting. .

However, the news has not been confirmed by Nike or Jordan Brand, please also pay attention to follow-up reports.