French esports organization Team Vitality has announced that it has expanded its partnership with technology brand JBL. The deal will expand on what’s already in place, and JBl will now be considered an official Vitality partner rather than just an official supplier.

In addition to this, the JBL logo will be placed more prominently on Vitality jerseys, on the left sleeve to be exact, and all Vitality positions and players will now be equipped with JBL Quantum headphones.

Finally, under the deal, JBL and Vitality will work on a number of initiatives and marketing efforts, including launching at major tournaments and celebrating Vitality’s 10th anniversary.

“We are delighted that JBL Quantum will continue Team Vitality’s adventure as an Official Audio Partner next year,” said Team Vitality CEO and Co-Founder Nicolas Maurer. “This proves that together we have been able to build a coherent partnership, a launch tailored for our community of players and fans. We will do our best to make this partnership shine through next year’s international sporting events.