Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm Takes Players on a Grand Journey to 9th-Century Baghdad

Ubisoft Unveils New Trailer for “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” at Gamescom 2023: Journey to 9th Century Baghdad

Ubisoft has caused a stir among gamers with the release of a captivating new trailer for its upcoming game “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” during Gamescom 2023. Titled “The Round City of Baghdad,” the trailer showcases the game’s stunning visuals, captivating storyline, and the immersive experience of exploring ancient Baghdad in the 9th century.

One of the notable features highlighted in the trailer is the inclusion of Arabic dubbing, allowing players to truly immerse themselves in the grandeur of the historical setting. The attention to detail and commitment to authenticity is evident throughout, promising an unforgettable gaming experience for fans of the series.

“Assassin’s Creed Mirage” is a collaborative effort by several Ubisoft studios, including Bordeaux, Belgrade, Bucharest, Craiova, Kiev, Montreal, Montpelier Ai, Odessa, Philippines, Quebec, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sofia. The game aims to reinvigorate the iconic parkour, stealth, and assassination elements that the series is known for while also paying homage to the first “Assassin’s Creed” installment.

According to Ubisoft, the master production of “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” has been completed, prompting the company to move up its original global launch date. Originally scheduled for October 12, the game will now be available worldwide on October 5, much to the excitement of eager players.

The game will be accessible on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Additionally, players can gain early access to “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” by subscribing to the Ubisoft+ service, enabling them to play on Xbox and Windows PC platforms from the game’s first day.

Fans of the “Assassin’s Creed” series are eagerly anticipating the release of “Assassin’s Creed Mirage.” With its revolutionary gameplay mechanics, breathtaking visuals, and historically accurate setting, Ubisoft is set to deliver an extraordinary gaming experience that will transport players to the opulence and intrigue of 9th-century Baghdad. Mark your calendars for October 5 and get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure in “Assassin’s Creed Mirage.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

