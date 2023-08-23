Beijing Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Teams: Aiming for Victory in the 2023 National Championships

Beijing Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Teams Ready for National Championships

The 2023 National Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Championships are set to kick off today in Baoding, Hebei and Hefei, Anhui. The Beijing men’s and women’s volleyball teams have arrived at the competition venues and are making final preparations for the tournament. Both teams are filled with determination and are aiming for the championship title.

The men’s volleyball championship will see a total of 14 teams competing. Beijing Men’s Volleyball Team has been placed in Group C alongside Yunnan, Tianjin, and Henan. After the group round robin, the top two teams from each group will proceed to the knockout stage.

“The team went to Guangdong in June for a series of warm-up matches. Since returning, they have been focusing on honing their skills and tactics in preparation for the National Championships. The overall training has been very systematic,” said Li Mu, the head coach of the Beijing Men’s Volleyball Team.

Li further revealed that Liu Libin and Zhang Binglong will be the main attackers for the team, with Xu Tongxi providing support, and Liu Ze acting as the setter. Unfortunately, Tang Chuanhang’s injury has placed him in the backup position, making Hu Zhenzhuo a crucial asset to the team.

“We see this championship as a preview for next season’s volleyball Super League. We will give our all in every game and use this opportunity to assess our players, allowing the younger ones to gain invaluable experience,” said Li Mu.

The Women’s Volleyball Championship will feature 13 teams, with the Beijing Women’s Volleyball Team placed in Group B alongside the Jiangsu and Sichuan teams. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next stage after the round-robin matches.

Currently, the team’s main attacker, Wang Yunyu, is training with the Chinese women’s volleyball team in Ningbo. Second player Zhao Yalun and deputy attacker Shan Linqian have been selected for the U21 Women’s Volleyball World Championships. Additionally, free agent Zang Qianqian and setter Wang Aizhe are recovering from injuries, placing strain on the Beijing Women’s Volleyball Team’s lineup for this championship.

However, the team still possesses stability with the return of main attacker Ren Kaiyi and the presence of key players such as Jin Ye and Zhang Yu.

Chu Hui, the head coach of the Beijing Women’s Volleyball Team, shared that Ren Kaiyi, Jin Ye, and Zhang Yu will take on added responsibilities in the National Championships. For the secondary offensive position, Tian Yue and two talented teenagers, Ding Xinyan and Jiang Liwei, will provide the team with more options. Zou Jiaqi will serve as the setter, with Han Jialin currently selected as the first choice for the free agent position.

“The team will take it step by step starting from the group stage and aim to showcase our recent training results, allowing our young players to gain valuable experience. I hope Beijing fans can witness the team’s exceptional spirit,” said Chu Hui.

Volleyball enthusiasts and fans can look forward to witnessing intense matches and great performances from both the Beijing men’s and women’s volleyball teams in the 2023 National Volleyball Championships.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

