Changzhou Declaration: Driving the High-Quality Development of Remote Sensing in China for the Digital Economy

China Accelerates Development of Remote Sensing Industry to Promote Digital Economy

Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China – On August 22, 2023, during the closing ceremony of the 22nd China Remote Sensing Conference, the “Changzhou Declaration on the Development of Remote Sensing in China” was released. The declaration, titled “Accelerating the Application and Industrial Development of Remote Sensing Information to Better Serve Digital China and the Digital Economy,” highlights China‘s advancements in remote sensing technology and its crucial role in supporting the country’s digital economy.

The conference, held from August 20th to 22nd in Changzhou, focused on scientific and technological exchanges and strategies related to remote sensing and aerospace information. Discussions centered on global changes and regional responses, leading to the formation of the “Changzhou Declaration.”

The “Changzhou Declaration” acknowledges the significant progress made by China‘s remote sensing industry since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Notably, China has successfully built a high-resolution earth observation system and accelerated the development of space infrastructure. This has led to the flourishing of commercial satellites and the establishment of a space-ground integrated national space infrastructure, encompassing satellite communications, satellite remote sensing, and satellite navigation. These advancements have greatly improved the self-sufficiency rate of domestic remote sensing satellite data, which is now widely used in various industries across the country.

The declaration emphasizes that remote sensing, along with associated communication and navigation systems, is a strategic resource crucial for refined government management. It can effectively integrate and add value to various forms of big data, such as government affairs, people’s livelihood, and social economy. By expanding data application scenarios and cultivating core industries, remote sensing can become a powerful driving force for the innovation and development of the digital economy. China‘s cooperation in the international space field has also been strengthened, enhancing its ability to serve the international community.

To further promote the high-quality development of China‘s remote sensing information application and its industry, the “Changzhou Declaration” puts forward four key appeals:

1. Accelerating the high-quality development of the remote sensing industry by jointly promoting the collection, opening, and supply of national remote sensing information resources and building a national remote sensing data and application service platform.

2. Actively serving and integrating into the new development pattern by coordinating remote sensing application systems with regional coordinated development strategies and promoting “remote sensing +” services.

3. Comprehensively promoting sustainable economic and social development by exploring the value-added role of remote sensing information fusion and integrating it into the construction of a digital China.

4. Deepening international cooperation and exchanges by contributing Chinese wisdom, solutions, and strength to global initiatives such as the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” and the response to climate change.

The “Changzhou Declaration” serves as a comprehensive summary of China‘s remote sensing achievements in theory, technology, engineering, and application. It provides a roadmap for the development of remote sensing and aerospace information industry, calling on all stakeholders to actively participate and coordinate efforts. The declaration emphasizes the need for continued investment in remote sensing science and technology, talent development, and the establishment of a complete space information industry chain. By actively integrating into the international cycle, China aims to contribute to the construction of its digital economy, global climate change response, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

As China takes strides in the remote sensing industry, it is poised to play a leading role in shaping the digital economy and leveraging the power of technology for sustainable development.

