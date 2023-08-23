The Boss Wife 3: A Deadly Revenge Unleashed by the Proprietress

“The Boss Wife 3” Set to Premiere on Tencent Video and iQiyi

The highly anticipated movie “The Boss Wife 3” is set to premiere on Tencent Video and iQiyi on August 26. Produced by Wang Jing and directed by Kan Jiawei, the film stars Xu Dongdong and Wu Zhuoxi, with Li Jia, He Haowen, Xie Sitong, Cai Xiangyu, Li Muyun, Li Zhenglin, Wang Yu, and Bai Jin in supporting roles. Zhang Luyou also makes a special appearance in the movie.

The previous installments of the “Boss Lady” series, “The Boss Lady” and “The Boss Lady 2 Infernal Stealth”, achieved great success at the box office. “Boss Lady 3” aims to continue the momentum while bringing new elements to the lineup and storyline. Fans can expect upgrades and fresh surprises.

In “The Boss Wife 3”, former Interpol agent Tie Jiawen, played by Xu Dongdong, transforms into a sexy and mysterious gym proprietress after losing her lover. Alongside her are the male god coach Meng Jing, played by Wu Zhuoxi, the beautiful yoga coach Xixi, portrayed by Xie Sitong, and the boxing coach Dongni, played by Cai Xiangyu. As they face a conspiracy, a thrilling battle of revenge begins.

Xu Dongdong has showcased outstanding performances in the previous films of the “Boss Lady” series, and she continues to impress in “The Boss Wife 3” with her role as the gym proprietress. The addition of Wu Zhuoxi further strengthens the cast, creating an intense and high-energy collaboration between the two.

Apart from the engaging plot, the film also boasts a diverse and attractive cast of female characters. Audiences can expect a visual feast of different charms, including Xu Dongdong’s deadly woman persona, Xie Sitong’s angel-faced yoga instructor, Cai Xiangyu’s boxing coach with hidden powers, and more intriguing characters. The movie promises fresh highlights and an enticing storyline.

“The Boss Wife 3” is jointly produced by Xixian New District Unlimited Free Culture Media Co., Ltd., Xiamen Starlight Free Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Lianheng Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Unlimited Free Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Beijing Shanhai Encounter Media Co., Ltd. The film is exclusively produced by Xixian New District Infinity Free Culture Media Co., Ltd. and exclusively announced and distributed by Xiamen Free Entertainment Culture Media Co., Ltd.

Mark your calendars for August 26 and get ready to experience an adrenaline-fueled battle of revenge on iQiyi and Tencent Video. “The Boss Wife 3” promises to be an intense and passionate cinematic experience.

