It is rumored that Zhang Jiani was forced to leave the house and her husband cheated on her marriage and wanted to leave her mother and keep her son

Mai Chao (left) had an affair within marriage and Zhang Jiani (right) was forced to leave the house, causing netizens to rage as a “soft rice man”. (taken from Weibo)

(Beijing, 8th) Chinese actressZhang Jianifor starring in “Story of Yanxi Palace“The role of concubine Shun became popular and was named “the most beautiful concubine”. At the peak of her career, she chose to be with herbuy super(Mai Jingyu) got married and they have two sons. Unexpectedly, the man was photographed cheating in the marriage. Today, it was reported that the two decided to file a divorce lawsuit. It was rumored on the Internet that Mai Chao actually wanted Zhang Jiani to leave the house, and wanted to ” Let go of the mother and keep the children”, taking away the custody rights of the two sons, the absurd move made netizens angry: “Scumbag is really not worthy of being a father!”

Zhang Jiani and her husband Mai Chao have been married for 7 years. Not only did they not have a wedding, but even her husband’s family didn’t like her, so they only allowed her to be called “Auntie”.On the 25th of last month, Mai Chao was photographed spending the night with a woman in a hotel, and his affair partner was suspected to be an Internet celebrityShao Qing, and the attitude is arrogant and domineering. After her husband reported the incident of cheating in marriage, Zhang Jiani also wrote on Weibo very freely, “I can afford it, I can let it go”.

See also  "The house of Shara Band Ong - Tripoli", the new book by Mariza D'Anna between memories and novel

Now that the two are going to file a divorce lawsuit, according to people familiar with the matter, Mai Chao, who is a rich second generation, plans to force Zhang Jiani to leave the house and take away the custody of her two sons. She also hired the most powerful lawyer in the industry. “The Maichao family doesn’t want the two children to be taken away by Zhang Jiani, so they have arranged for people to hide the two children and prevent them from seeing their mother.”

It is rumored that Maichao’s pre-marital property is almost all in the names of his parents. The PO article of the whistleblower said, “The man (Maichao) has no property. Maybe the woman’s salary for these years has to be distributed to the man, and then he said that the woman has no time to take care of the baby. , Custody rights are awarded to the man, and the woman will have to work hard to make money for child support in the future.”

Although the news has not been confirmed, and Zhang Jiani has not come forward to respond, but if the lawyer hired by Maichao can really turn black and white, Zhang Jiani may lose both money and life, making netizens angrily say “there is no shame in cheating in marriage”, ” Zhang Jiani’s youth is really fed to the dog.”

It was rumored on the Internet that Zhang Jiani was about to file a divorce lawsuit. Not only was she forced to leave the house, she was also “removed from the mother and kept the son”. (taken from Weibo)
Zhang Jiani gave birth to two sons for Mai Chao. (taken from Weibo)
Mai Chao was photographed by the paparazzi in a hotel having a secret meeting with a woman. It is reported that the person who had an affair was suspected to be Internet celebrity Shao Qing. (taken from Weibo)
Zhang Jiani became famous for her role as the most beautiful concubine in “Story of Yanxi Palace”. (taken from Weibo)

