“It was an accident, a misfortune for the entire River family,” said the brother of the deceased fan

On Saturday, June 3, in the match played between River and Defensa y Justicia in the Más Monumental for the 19th date of the Professional League, Pablo Serrano (a River fan) died after falling from the Sívori Alta stand. .

Adrián Serrano, brother of Pablo, the River fan who died last Saturday at the Más Monumental, said that the fatal event was “an accident and a misfortune for the whole family” of the Núñez club.

“My brother was having a problem with his hands, like he didn’t have much strength. Surely, when he wanted to grab and climb that railing, he lost his balance, beyond impulse, and could not hold himself; that is our hypothesis. It was an accident and a very sad misfortune for the entire River family,” Serrano said in an interview with Telefe Noticias.

“It was a tragedy, an accident. No one pushed him and it was never his intention to jump or commit suicide, as has been said in many places. We want that to be very clear, more than anything for his daughter. We are trying to be as strong as possible to be able to cope with this situation,” said Pablo’s brother.

At the same time, he thanked the treatment provided by the club’s leadership: “They immediately made themselves available. Ignacio Villarroel (second vice president) made a psychologist available for support, because there was no way to comfort his daughter.

And he added: “The leadership accompanied us at all times and is helping us. River was with us and he will always be with us, “he concluded.