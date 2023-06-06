Japanese woman was furious and insulted by a Chinese airline stewardess for not speaking Japanese, causing her flight to be delayed for 40 minutes – Teller Report

On June 4, on a China Airlines flight from Fukuoka, Japan to Taiwan Taoyuan Airport, a Japanese woman was furious and insulted because the flight attendant did not speak Japanese, claiming to use Japanese. The conflict caused the flight to be delayed for 40 minutes, and finally the Japanese woman was taken away by the local aviation police.

The video shows that the stewardess talked to the Japanese woman in English, “Nice to meet you, please sit down”, but the other party yelled in English: “I am not happy to meet you at all, this is really a bad experience.” A passenger picked up a mobile phone to record this scene, and the Japanese woman pointed at the passenger who recorded the video and yelled: “What are you doing?”

Other passengers on the plane said that the cause of the conflict was because the woman was a Japanese passenger, and she was dissatisfied with the flight attendant talking to her in Chinese, saying, “This is Japan, we need to use Japanese,” so she lost control and became furious. The flight attendant has always been very polite and wanted to talk to her. Many passengers were dissatisfied with the out-of-control woman, and some passengers jumped out to talk to her again, saying “I can’t bear her bullying the flight attendants.”

In this regard, China Airlines confirmed that after the cabin door was closed, an irrational passenger insulted the flight attendant, yelled at other passengers, and did not abide by the safety regulations on the plane. The flight was delayed by 40 minutes.

