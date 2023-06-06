Apple’s 23rd WWDC: Officially Released Mixed Reality Head Display Starting at $3,499, Entering a New Computing Market Provider Zhitong Finance

Apple (AAPL.US) WWDC 23: Officially Released Mixed Reality Head Display Starting at $3,499, Entering a New Computing Market



Zhitong Finance APP learned that on Monday, June 5 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time, Apple (NASDAQ:) (AAPL.US) held the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). (Code new worlds).

Official release of Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset

Apple has officially unveiled its long-awaited Mixed Reality (MR) headset. This new product not only draws a successful conclusion to Apple’s more than seven years of research and development work, but also leads Apple into a new computing market.

This mixed reality headset called “Apple Vision Pro” is an epoch-making new computing device. The Vision Pro is the first new category of products Apple has launched since the release of the Apple Watch in 2015. Apple has previously redefined the industry with Macs, iPods, iPhones and iPads, and now the Vision Pro is poised to continue that legacy.

Apple has been looking for a new platform to go beyond the technical limits of the existing iPhone and iPad. The release of Vision Pro is undoubtedly the best answer to this search. The product seeks to change the way people interact with the world, combining virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies to allow users to fully immerse themselves in the world displayed on a high-resolution display.

Vision Pro enables users to see and interact with applications in the space around them in a whole new way. Users can navigate the app with their eyes and hands, and search with their voice. Users can use it to watch movies, photos or videos, or play entertainment activities such as video games.

Vision Pro parts can be adjusted and replaced to accommodate a variety of different face shapes and sizes. At the press conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook declared: “Vision Pro represents the beginning of a new journey.”

The Vision Pro will go on sale in early 2024 for $3,499.

M2 Ultra chip

Apple also announced the M2 Ultra chip. The chip builds on the M2 Max chip and offers a 20 percent increase in CPU performance and a 30 percent increase in GPU performance compared to the M1 Ultra. The M2 Ultra has a 24-core CPU, a 60-core GPU, and up to 192GB of memory. The high-end version of the M2 Ultra even has a 76-core GPU.

According to Apple, the M2 Ultra chip is the most powerful chip ever designed for a personal computer.

Apple announced the new Mac Studio with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. The new product is expected to be officially launched next week, with pricing starting at $1,999.

In addition, Apple also released a new Mac Pro, equipped with a powerful M2 Ultra chip. In terms of configuration, the new Mac Pro maintains a similar design to the previous generation. In terms of interfaces, Mac Pro is equipped with 8 Thunderbolt 4 interfaces, 2 HDMI interfaces, and 6 PCIe slots and other interface configurations. The new Mac Pro will also be released next week, with an expected starting price of $6,999.

A milestone update for the Apple Watch — watchOS 10

Apple released its latest operating system, watchOS 10. This new system adds a cute Snoopy dial design, users only need to press and hold the screen to overlay widgets, and easily switch to view by turning the crown.

In terms of health features, watchOS 10 has added support for exercise cycling, which can connect the Apple Watch to bicycle sensors via Bluetooth. The Cycling function also allows real-time viewing of activity data on the iPhone. In the hiking workout function, a new topographic map function is added, which includes elements such as contour lines, hill shadows and elevation details, and can help users measure motion data during golf swings or tennis tee shots. In terms of mental health and vision health, users can record their daily emotions in the mindfulness app; and measure children’s time in sunlight through ambient light sensors to prevent myopia.

Alternatively, screen distance can be used to measure whether a child or adult is holding the device too close for an extended period of time.

AirPods Wireless Headphones Update

In addition, Apple also announced that it will add an adaptive audio function to AirPods, allowing users to dynamically adjust the audio effects of AirPods. After the update, AirPods can intelligently adjust the noise reduction level according to the user’s needs. In addition, AirPods will also increase the dialogue awareness function, that is, automatically reduce the music volume and enhance the focus on the surrounding sound when the user is talking, thereby reducing the surrounding noise during the call. Speak more clearly.

Apple also announced a new version of macOS called Sonoma. In the Sonoma release, Apple will add Game Mode, which will work with games on all Mac platforms, to reduce audio latency on AirPods and increase Bluetooth sampling rates when a gamepad is connected. Well-known producer Hideo Kojima also appeared at the event, announcing that “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” will be available on the macOS platform. Sonoma will also add support for widgets on the desktop, as well as allow users to customize wallpapers as screensavers.