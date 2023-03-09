Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced today the implementation of the Parenting Index (IC) as a tool that estimates the cost of maintenance for minors and that will help calculate the amount of child support.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



According to what was communicated, the measurement constitutes an instrument that will contribute to family planning and care management. The calculation will be made monthly by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses of the Argentine Republic (INDEC) and consists of quantifying the cost of provision of essential goods and services for early childhood, childhood and adolescent care tasks.

In addition, it provides a reference value to know how much families allocate to cover the different basic needs: food, clothing, housing, transfer and care of children and adolescents.

The Parenting Index also allows judges, lawyers and organizations that work with children and youth to be informed so that their rights are fulfilled.

Along these lines, Massa asked the Supreme Court of Justice that, “in from the publication of the Parenting Index, take out an Agreement that establishes its application by the Family Justice as mandatory”.

“We made the decision to boost the Parenting Index and it is neither more nor less than telling the State, the courts, all of society that these children, those 3 million children, go to school, need transportation, eat all Every day, many times they want to have fun, entertain themselves and it cannot be that they are subjected to the fact that their mother has to go around asking for a loan or have, as 4 out of 10 of these women have, a level of indebtedness higher than the average of Argentine society in financial institutions because they have to alleviate this problem by borrowing”, affirmed the head of the Palace of Finance.

For her part, the national director of Economy, Equality and Gender affirmed that the debt of food obligation, beyond being a family drama, it is an economic problem that requires a political response.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Existing statistics indicate that there are more than 1,600,000 women in charge of households with children and without the presence of a spouse (called “single-parent families”). This represents 11.7% of all households.

Meanwhile, in 59% of these households, where more than 3 million minors livemore than half of the income is used to pay off debts, while 73% of these households assured that they resort to credit to buy food or medicines.

According to data published by UNICEF (2022), 50.2% of the households in which the father of the minors does not live did not receive money for maintenance in the last 6 months, and 12% only received maintenance for a few months. That is to say, 3 out of 5 households headed by women do not receive the food quota in a timely mannerwhich highlights the need to guarantee compliance with the payment of family obligations and distribute the expenses of upbringing in an equitable manner.

“Care is central to our economy. Knowing its value allows us to move towards a more egalitarian society”concluded Massa in the meeting that took place in the Auditorium of the central headquarters of Banco Nación.

The Economy Minister was accompanied by the Minister for Women, Gender and Diversity, Ayelén Mazzina; the national director of Economy, Equality and Gender, Sol Prieto; the head of INDEC, Marco Lavagna; the president of Banco Nación, Silvina Batakis; and the president of AySA, Malena Galmarini.

With information from Argentine News

news news–summary news–55-81″>





