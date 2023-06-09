ITA Airways and Turkish Airlines launch codeshare partnership

ITA Airways and Turkish Airlines jointly announced the start of a codeshare partnership that will come into effect in July 2023. The agreement signed between the two airlines will offer more flexibility in terms of flight options for customers of both airlines between Italy and Turkey.

Through this codeshare partnership, ITA Airways codeshare flight numbers will be placed on Turkish Airlines flights between Rome and Istanbul; and Turkish Airlines will place its numbers on 9 ITA Airways destinations in Italy from Rome, including Brindisi, Bari, Catania, Florence, Genoa, Palermo, Lamezia Terme, Turin and Trieste. This partnership will provide enhanced services to customers of both airlines with seamless connectivity from a single ticket and through the check-in of passengers and baggage to their final destination.

The new codeshare flights will be available for purchase through the airlines’ sales channels and websites at ita-airways.com and turkishairlines.com.

Post Views: 91