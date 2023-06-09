Climate Solutions: Wedel wind-to-heating plant saves 100,000 tons of CO2

Greentech solutions against the climate crisis: This week, on Thursday, one of the largest wind-to-heat plants in Germany will go into operation in Wedel (Greater Hamburg area).

With an output of 80 megawatts, the new power-to-heat plant on the premises of the Wedel combined heat and power plant is one of the largest in Germany, according to Hamburger Energiewerke. It converts wind power into green district heating and helps to use wind energy consistently instead of curtailing it as before when there is too much wind power in the grid.

According to the information, the system at the Wedel site saves around 50,000 tons of coal per year, thereby reducing CO2 emissions by up to 100,000 tons.

The Greens politician and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck as well as Schleswig-Holstein’s Environment Minister Tobias Goldschmidt and Hamburg’s Environment Senator Jens Kerstan (both Greens) were also present at the commissioning. The head of the transmission system operator 50Hertz, Stefan Kapferer, and the technical director of Hamburger Energiewerke, Kirsten Fust, are also expected.

CHP plant Wedel

The Wedel combined heat and power plant is a combined heat and power plant in Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein, which is located directly on the Lower Elbe and the state border with Hamburg. The hard coal-fired coal-fired power plant has two blocks and two gas turbines for peak load supply.

According to Michael PollmanState Councilor for the Environment, Climate, Energy and Agriculture, around 27,000 residential units can in future be supplied with district heating by this wind-to-heat system.

And being “is not only good news in view of the current energy situation and the coming winter, but also a milestone on the way to the energy transition. The north produces wind energy in abundance – instead of curtailing it, we use the surplus for heating. This is efficient, reduces the use of coal and saves up to 100,000 tons of CO every year 2 a.”

Sources:

hamburg.de, dpa, Wikipedia