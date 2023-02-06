[The Epoch Times, February 05, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) 40-year-old mainland actor Hu Ge announced on January 31 that he was married and had a daughter. The news shocked everyone. On the 3rd, he was photographed appearing in the underground parking lot of a hospital, getting into the driver’s car, seemingly going home to help his wife with things. Another netizen found out that Hu Ge actually has traces of being a father. In November last year, he announced that he would give everyone a “big gift” during the Chinese New Year.

Hu Ge announced on Weibo on January 31: “I am now a father. My mother and daughter are safe. I would like to announce the good news to everyone.” disturbed by the outside world. The news shocked the Internet. According to a report from Sina.com, after actress Zuo Xiaoqing shared the happy news of Hu Ge becoming a father on the set, Jin Chen opened her mouth wide and was shocked by Hu Ge’s secrecy.

Although Hu Ge did not disclose his wife’s identity, the Weibo blogger “pretended to be in the entertainment industry” posted a photo with Hu Ge. In the photo, a woman in white with short hair is sitting in front of a table covered with cakes. Hu Ge and the staff are standing behind her, as if celebrating her birthday. The well-known Chinese entertainment reporter “Jiang Xiaoyan” also broke the news on Weibo that Hu Ge’s wife is his executive manager, named Huang Xining, born in 1993, 11 years younger than Hu Ge.

Recently, the Kuaishou account “Understanding Guagua” photographed Hu Ge appearing in the underground parking lot of a hospital. The driver opened the door for him immediately after seeing him. Hong Kong’s “Dongwang” reported that after Hu Ge’s wife gave birth to a daughter, he stayed with him in the hospital and never left. This time he left the hospital, probably to go home to get things, and then return to the hospital to take care of his wife and prepare Take your wife out of the hospital.

In fact, after Hu Ge announced the good news, some netizens found out that Hu Ge had hinted many times earlier that he had become a husband and planned to become a father. For example, during the Chinese New Year, he had announced that he would help his family prepare the New Year’s Eve dinner. In previous years, he never said that.

In addition, in November last year, Hu Ge announced in the special broadcast of the “Support Club” that “there will be a big gift for everyone during the Chinese New Year”. At that time, he made a big deal and said: “Let’s use an analogy, ‘Double Eleven’ orders, but it can’t be reaped so quickly and instantly, so we postpone it for a little time.” Netizens interpreted that Hu Ge has long been immersed in Get ready for the joy of being a dad.

