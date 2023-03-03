nice to meet you all!
I’m Hibiki Suzuki, the new exclusive model for Men’s Nonno!
I still haven’t really felt that I’ve become the men’s non-no model that I’ve longed for, but seeing myself in the magazine again made me feel so much stronger.
While absorbing a lot of things, I would like to do my best with my own personality fully open!
And actually, until recently, I was appearing in ABEMA’s “Wolf Series”.
The other day I reached the final episode, but I was able to make really important friends, and it has become an important work for me!
I think I made a really good summer memory.
The photo is from the recording of the dropout times.
If you haven’t seen it yet, please take a look! !
From now on, as an exclusive model for Men’s Nonno, I will always do my best with 100% of my heart!
Please provide some support! ! ! !