Home Entertainment Appeared in “Ookami-chan-kun”! New model Hibiki’s first blog[Suzuki Hibiki blog]
Entertainment

Appeared in “Ookami-chan-kun”! New model Hibiki’s first blog[Suzuki Hibiki blog]

by admin
Appeared in “Ookami-chan-kun”! New model Hibiki’s first blog[Suzuki Hibiki blog]

nice to meet you all!

I’m Hibiki Suzuki, the new exclusive model for Men’s Nonno!

I still haven’t really felt that I’ve become the men’s non-no model that I’ve longed for, but seeing myself in the magazine again made me feel so much stronger.

While absorbing a lot of things, I would like to do my best with my own personality fully open!

And actually, until recently, I was appearing in ABEMA’s “Wolf Series”.

The other day I reached the final episode, but I was able to make really important friends, and it has become an important work for me!

I think I made a really good summer memory.

The photo is from the recording of the dropout times.

If you haven’t seen it yet, please take a look! !

From now on, as an exclusive model for Men’s Nonno, I will always do my best with 100% of my heart!

Please provide some support! ! ! !

See also  The Beijing News - Good news never stops

You may also like

Yomiuri Land is a touring spot that I...

19 years old, born and raised in Okinawa....

My wish has come true! My senior and...

VSL Releases Synchron Series SYNCHRON-ized Harps Library

Cappuccino of “Tully’s” that you can buy at...

The harvest of this year is the growth...

Shopping streets, izakayas, public baths…Where will you be...

It was a breakthrough year 2022! Look forward...

Shizuka Kudo’s marriage was exploded and she did...

I have undergone vision correction surgery (PRK).[Ryoku Nakatsuka...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy