Home News Samarios protest again against Gustavo Petro’s reforms
News

Samarios protest again against Gustavo Petro’s reforms

by admin
Samarios protest again against Gustavo Petro’s reforms
With banners, white dresses and chants, users of the EPS, health unions and citizens in general, met the appointment that had been scheduled for days. The sit-in that started around 5:00 in the afternoon will be there until 7:00 at night, with the purpose of facing this reform that, to date, It has left more concern than peace of mind among Colombians.

Also read: They announce a new sit-in against the Health Reform in Colombia

In the new day of mobilization

the senator for the party was also present Democratic Center, Honorio Henríquez, who since his participation in Congress has established his position before the bill presented by the Minister Carolina Corcho.

Through his Twitter account, the political leader spoke about the care that the health system currently has in Colombia. Henríquez stated: “In #Colombia Nearly 800 million services are provided per year; 2.2 million daily; 91,116 services per hour and 1,500 per minute. Is this happening on a system that doesn’t work? From #Santa Marta we ask for a just reform“.

In the middle of the sit-in, one of the participants expressed “Who is going to attend to us now? Many of us cannot travel to claim a medication or seek an authorization and with the Petro reform we are forced to look for them. They take the medicines home to me, I have my authorizations by phone, but now? Not everyone will have access to these primary care centers. It is true, health needs reform, but not like this. They are affecting us, the people”.

See also  Beijing issued an announcement on borrowing exams for the postgraduate entrance examination

You may also like

He killed his wife with 71 stab wounds,...

Peasants freed the 84 kidnapped in San Vicente...

【Qin Peng Observation】Baby voluntarily donates kidney for transplantation?Think...

‘Ndrangheta: former governor Misericordia Isola – Calabria is...

Ex Ilva: Taranto associations, outraged by the ok...

policemen were released

Youth and work: the paradoxes of Romania /...

Colombia already has a team for the Copa...

Ministerial Eurofighter 2023: “the most important European program...

With a visit from the Governor, the educational...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy