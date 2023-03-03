Also read: They announce a new sit-in against the Health Reform in Colombia

In the new day of mobilization

With banners, white dresses and chants, users of the EPS, health unions and citizens in general, met the appointment that had been scheduled for days.

Through his Twitter account, the political leader spoke about the care that the health system currently has in Colombia. Henríquez stated: “In #Colombia Nearly 800 million services are provided per year; 2.2 million daily; 91,116 services per hour and 1,500 per minute. Is this happening on a system that doesn’t work? From #Santa Marta we ask for a just reform“.

In the middle of the sit-in, one of the participants expressed “Who is going to attend to us now? Many of us cannot travel to claim a medication or seek an authorization and with the Petro reform we are forced to look for them. They take the medicines home to me, I have my authorizations by phone, but now? Not everyone will have access to these primary care centers. It is true, health needs reform, but not like this. They are affecting us, the people”.