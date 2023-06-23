Italian citizenship: five answers to the most frequent questions to process it

Los foreign that have family lineage of Italy, can become beneficiaries of the Italian citizenship resorting to carrying out a variety of procedures in order to be considered as community.

Since the establishment of the Lamorgese Lawresidence permit or Residency permit became awaiting naturalization as a member of the community of Italia. The parliamentary initiative established transcendental changes for those migrants who seek to settle in their territory.

The double nationality It can be obtained through different consular channels, whose processes are made up of different instances prior to submitting the application. What are the most common questions from Italian descendants?

Italy without pasta: they call not to buy them for the “disproportionate prices”

The five frequent doubts when applying for Italian citizenship

1. How can I be recognized as an Italian citizen?

It is essential to have a blood relationship with a Italian paternal ancestrythis means from father to son, without limit of generations.

However, through the maternal line the Italian citizenship it is transferred to children born after January 1, 1948. This is because, on said date in history, the Constitution of the nation of the UE in which the equality of rights between men and women was established.

But, in case he/she was born before 1948you can choose the judicial route with the aim of being able to access the nationalization in the ‘old continent’.

How to process Italian citizenship by direct child

It is important to underline that those women who have contracted marriage with a native Italian man before April 27, 1983, they are automatically considered Italian.

Italian citizenship by marriage

Italian citizenship by marriage: how to process it and how long it takes

The remaining path is Italian citizenship by marriage. What are the requirements?:

Birth certificate: original translated into Italian, the primary act must be presented together with the one that was translated into the language of the European nation. If you were born outside of Argentina, it must be apostilled. Criminal record certificate: issued by the National Registry of Recidivism of origin (original and in Italian) by the authorities of the various states in which you have lived from the age of 14. This proof is valid for six months, from the date of issuance. Original marriage certificate prepared by the Commune Italian where the official link was registered. Which must be requested by the applicant. Current ID of both spouses that proves residence in the consular jurisdiction. Deposit receipt of 250 euros: the transfer must be made in Argentine pesos, it is advisable to send the money after having gathered the required papers.

2 . What documentation is required by the authorities to obtain Italian citizenship?

Birth certificate: original, with indication of paternity, maternity, with seal and signature of the official.

Marriage certificate: if married in Argentina, if the family member was married in Italia and there is no copy of the record, it is necessary at least to know the place and date on which it was consumed

Death certificate: in case he has died or valid ID.

Certificate of the National Electoral Chamber: It is a certificate that attests if the Italian ancestor acquired Argentine citizenship and when.

Italian citizenship: what are the three mandatory documents that must be processed from 2023

What papers belonging to the ancestors is mandatory to submit?

Birth certificate Marriage certificate (if married) Death certificate or valid ID

All the minutes delivered must be presented in a true copy and certified by the corresponding Civil Registry Offices and must be specified for the management of dual citizenship. Meanwhile, the originals will be sent to the Commune of Italy for transcription and will not be returned to the applicant.

3. If the Italian ancestor was naturalized in Argentina, is it possible to apply for Italian citizenship?

In the event that the procedure took place before February 5, 1992, it will prevent the transmission of the dual nationality for childrenif it occurred before the respective births.

4. Am I considered an Italian citizen at the end of the delivery of documentation?

The members of the office of Citizenship have the task of carrying out the review before granting the Italian citizenship to the applicants, who will later be contacted by email to assign them a specific date on which they must appear at the Consulate and complete the files in person.

Italian passport: how is it different from citizenship and how to process it

5. If I was granted Italian citizenship, do I have access to the community passport?

No, you will have to register first Registry of Italian Residents Abroad (AIR) and can be done virtually or online.

The last step will be to process the passport, for which a new shift will have to be requested at the same Consulate where the appeal was first started.

How is it different from Italian citizenship?

Said personal identification is often confused with the Italian citizenshipwith which the petitioner is recognized as a community member and enjoys the possibility of processing the passport, among other benefits. Although these are two completely different procedures, due to the fact that the credential of Italia it is not created automatically after having acquired dual nationality.

