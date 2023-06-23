Mungyeong City, selected as a candidate site for national geopark certification… Certification target for 2024 :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

11 geosites including Doline Wetland and Mungyeongsaejae

Mungyeong Doline Wetland (Photo = Provided by Mungyeong City) *Resale and DB prohibited

[문경=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jin-ho = Mungyeong-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do announced on the 24th that it was selected as a candidate site for national geopark certification.

According to the city, at the 28th Geopark Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Mungyeong Doline Wetland, Mungyeongsaejae, Bebawi, Ssangryong Valley, Ojeongsan Rock Park, Oknyeobong Formation, Yongchu Valley, Rabbitbiri, Eunseong Coal Mine Coal Mining Site (Eco World), Hanae-ri A total of 11 geosites, including the Trilobite Fossil Site and Mt. Heeyang, were selected as ‘National Geopark Candidates’.

The National Geopark is a system that promotes mutual growth with residents and sustainable development of the region by preserving geologically important geological features and using them for education and tourism programs.

In particular, unlike other systems that prioritize protection, it is different in that it does not set a separate use district or restrict the property rights of local residents.

Mungyeong City, which was selected as a candidate this time, has an administrative district (911.95㎢) as a park district.

It has excellent geological diversity with various rocks and complex geological structures from the Precambrian period to the Mesozoic era, and geological attractions that can be linked to the representative city identity of the Baekdudaegan and old roads are distributed.

It has various tourism resources such as leports and experiences, ecology, history and cultural heritage, and has been evaluated as fully qualified as a national geopark.

Using this candidate site selection as a stepping stone, the city aims to become a national geopark by 2024, and has the necessary conditions for certification, such as operating a geosite commentary program, building a homepage, producing leaflets and brochures, installing commentary boards, and gathering residents’ opinions through resident briefings and public hearings. plan.

Shin Hyeon-guk, mayor of Mungyeong, said, “We will increase the brand value of Mungyeong-si’s clean Mungyeong and manage attractions more systematically.” I will,” he said.

On the other hand, if a site is selected as a candidate site for a national geopark, it can be certified as a national geopark after going through a two-year period of implementing mandatory and fulfillment conditions, documents and on-site inspections by the Ministry of Environment, and deliberation by the Geopark Committee.

Mungyeong City plans to promote the project with the goal of not only national geopark certification, but also UNESCO Global Geopark certification.

