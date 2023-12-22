Italian Perfumery Institute accelerates training

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian Perfumery Institute (IPI) accelerates training with the 2nd edition of the IFTS course in collaboration with ITS Nuove Tecnologie della Vita Academy, Esxence – The Art Perfumery Event and CFF Creative Flavors & Fragrances, entitled “Fragrance evaluator & marketing specialist” and in parallel, together with the School of Management of LUM University, the executive master’s degree “Fragrance & cosmetic management”.

The IPI high training school aims to create new increasingly advanced and specialized academic paths to give greater opportunities to those who wish to work in the world of perfumery and cosmetics, improving their knowledge or discovering the new possibilities offered by the sector.

«The second edition of the IFTS “Fragrance evaluator & marketing specialist” course and the launch of the executive master in “Fragrance & cosmetic management” represent another significant step together with Esxence and the Italian Perfumery Institute in our commitment to creating an olfactory culture and high-quality education for professionals in the sector” declares Maurizio Cavezzali, president of the IPI.

The IFTS course, also recognized at European level, focuses on the technical skills of the sector, from the study of raw materials to sensorial analysis, and is designed to develop fundamental knowledge of the world of perfume at different levels. A professional is trained who will be able to work within essence houses and companies in the perfumery, beauty care and home care sectors, collaborating in the development of new olfactory projects. This is the figure closest to the perfumer who participates in every phase of the perfume creation project: from understanding the client’s brief to the final creation and has a strategic vision of the needs of the reference market and product positioning strategies. Students will work on concrete projects, through classroom lessons, practical laboratory hours, meetings with companies and experience tours. Daytime, free, thanks to the support of the Lombardy Region, and with compulsory attendance for 75% of the hours, the course is reserved for candidates in possession of an upper secondary or professional education diploma resident or domiciled in Lombardy. It is held in the center of Milan starting from November 28th and will last approximately 7 months, with 550 hours of lessons and 450 hours of training internship.

The new master’s degree, which started this autumn, focuses on aspects more related to marketing and management. The program is designed to give students an in-depth knowledge of market dynamics, sales and communication strategies and product management, essential for success in the perfumery and cosmetics sector.

