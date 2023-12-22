Sharing WhatsApp status on Instagram: you need an update to be able to do this

For Meta everything seems revolve around Instagram, at least these days: Threads, the new social network that competes with Twitter, was developed starting from Instagram and is managed by Instagram’s number one; on Threads you can sign up by importing directly profile, followers, following and blue tick from Instagram; and now too WhatsApp status can be exported are Instagram.

That is: not right now but soon, as explained by specialized site WABetaInfowhich found traces of the novelty in the beta version (precisely) 2.23.26.17.

How to do it: share WhatsApp status on Instagram

From what we understand, and also according to what the screenshots show (above)after creating a status for your profile on WhatsApp you will have an additional icon for sharing, that of Instagram.

That the video or image ends up in Stories It’s a hypothesis but it’s very probable: this is exactly what happens on Facebook (on which sharing from WhatsApp is already active) and it is also consistent with the temporariness that characterizes the status of the popular messaging app.

According to what WABetaInfo explained, the functionality should be can be activated from Settingsbut it is still not clear (even if it is unlikely) whether it will be possible to automate everything: you post a status on WhatsApp, this it automatically becomes a Story on Instagram. Obviously, for everything to work it is necessary that the profiles of the various social networks are connected to each other and also that the apps are all installed on the same device.

It’s clear that repost your WhatsApp status on Instagram (after having also done it on Facebook) potentially allows you to expand the reachable audience and is an advantage for the user also in terms of speed. But it is definitely an advantage for Meta too, to whom they belong all 3 platforms, which gather billions of users in the world. And which Zuckerberg’s company would like people to spend as much time as possible on, even at the cost of recycling the same content from one to the other and vice versa.

@capoema

