Solve worries and protect “temperature” – Various localities take multiple measures to ensure that people in need survive the winter_China Net

Solve worries and protect "temperature" – Various localities take multiple measures to ensure that people in need survive the winter

Severe Weather Triggers Relief Efforts in China

Recent heavy rain and snowfall in multiple locations across China have led to a significant drop in temperatures, prompting the Central Meteorological Observatory to issue yellow warnings for low temperatures. As a response, several provinces, including Guizhou, Henan, Hunan, and Jilin, have taken proactive measures to assist those in need and ensure they have a warm winter.

The persistent low temperatures, freezing, and snow have posed challenges to heat supply, power transmission, and agricultural production. The Central Meteorological Observatory has forecasted that daily minimum temperatures from December 22 to 25 may drop more than 5℃ lower than historical averages.

Local governments have implemented measures such as distributing materials, ensuring power supply and heating, and providing resettlement care to assist those in need during this challenging weather. Anhui Provincial Department of Emergency Management allocated 30,000 pieces of provincial disaster relief materials and a fund of 50.84 million yuan in central and provincial winter and spring temporary living difficulties relief to support disaster-stricken counties.

In Henan, the Anyang Municipal Civil Affairs Bureau is carrying out special operations to ensure continuous 24-hour rescue hotline services and the distribution of emergency cold-proof materials as needed. Additionally, the Hunan Provincial Civil Affairs Department is actively conducting street patrols and rescue work, focusing on assisting vagrants and beggars during the cold weather.

Efforts to ensure warmth and food supply are also being made in various regions. In Anshan Village, Guizhou Province, 40 tons of coal have been provided to villagers to ensure heating, and in Hunan, cold-warming supplies and temporary shelters have been set up for homeless individuals. Furthermore, the Chuwang Town Government of Anyang City, Henan Province, has conducted inspections and visits to ensure the safety and warmth of subsistence allowance recipients, elderly individuals living alone, and severely poor disabled individuals.

Local authorities are also ensuring the safe operation of power grids and household heating. Government departments have carried out post-disaster reconstruction, power line inspections, and maintenance to investigate and address hidden dangers in power lines and home appliances.

Overall, authorities across China are actively responding to the severe weather conditions, ensuring the welfare and safety of their citizens as the country experiences the effects of heavy rain, snow, and cold temperatures.

