Italy beat Brazil 3-2 in a duel of candidates in the U20 World Cup

Italy beat Brazil in its presentation in the Under 20 World Cup in Group D by 3-2, but after going comfortably ahead by 3-0 almost without “disheveling”but it ended up a bit tight before the South Americans raised in the last section of the second half.

Italy started very solid from the beginning with a tactical drawing of four in the background, three midfielders, a striker and two net forwards that Brazil could not control.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

And that strategic superiority was achieved in the net after 10 minutes, when Pratti received a filtered cross from left to right, assisted by Casadei, and the player who plays for Spal in Serie B, nailed it with a cross shot into the back of the net.

The second goal of the “squadra azurra” came 26 minutes after a corner from the left that the goalkeeper Mycael never found and Casadei managed to connect with his head, making it sting, and the captain took that same rebound and won again with his head, and since two headers in the area is a goal, it allowed Italy to increase the score.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

At 33 minutes Casadei is knocked down inside the area, getting a penalty charged, and the same captain changed for a goal.

Brazil only appealed to some individual attempts, but without cohesion as a team, and without that voracity to which the “verde-amarelhos” have accustomed us.

And to the great superiority that he showed on the field of play, the Italian team knew how to specify it on the scoreboard, and it seemed that he won it “walking”, and that the Brazilians could not assimilate, to such an extent that this demoralization did not allow them to raise their heads.

Casadei, who is signed to the Reading Football Club, who plays in the third category of English football, is 20 years old and measures 1.86 meters, and it was undoubtedly because of what he did in the first half, the figure of the match.

At the beginning of the second half, Ramón reached into the lackluster Brazil, put a forward for a defender, leaving three in the background to try to go looking for him, but at first the tone of the match did not change much.

However, Italy, who had controlled the game, went back and Brazil began to push, and after discounting at 71 minutes, that goal gave them a boostand they went on the attack, and when they got the second goal, the “azurros” ended up tight.

However, Italy was a clear winner in this duel of candidates, and demonstrated great supremacy over Brazil, which in the last 20 minutes recalled all its football ancestry, but woke up late and was not enough.

At the end of the first day, Italy and Nigeria lead this Group D with three units, while Brazil and the Dominican Republic close without points.



