Changtai: Rejuvenation of Space Reengineering Industry – People’s Livelihood – Southeast Net

Changtai Economic Development Zone breaks through the bottleneck restricting development with innovative measures and realizes upgrading

Rejuvenation of Space Reengineering Industry

Overlook of Changtai Economic Development Zone

Southeast Net reported on May 22 (Fujian Daily reporter Zhao Wenjuan, Yang Lingyi, correspondent Dai Chenxin, Liang Jianbin article/picture) The action to improve the quality and efficiency of stock land is in full swing, the three leading industrial chains are becoming stronger and stronger, and each of the “little giants” of science and technology is thriving Growth…25 years since its establishment, Zhangzhou Changtai Economic Development Zone has broken through the bottleneck of constraints through space reconstruction, led the quality of development with innovative measures, and embarked on a road of upgrading and upgrading.

Last year, Changtai Economic Development Zone rose by 22 places in the assessment and evaluation of the comprehensive development level of development zones in the province, ranking among the top in the province. Recently, a reporter from our newspaper walked into the Changtai Economic Development Zone to explore the story of the high-quality development of the park.

Revitalize stock, bid farewell to inefficient past tense

At the construction site of the second phase of the Oubao baby cot production project, excavators and transport vehicles shuttle back and forth on the construction site. The total investment of the project is 350 million yuan, and the plant is expected to be put into use by the end of the year. After being put into production, the annual output value will be more than 300 million yuan, and the annual tax revenue can reach more than 10 million yuan. “Thanks to the development zone’s assistance in revitalizing about 60 acres of idle land, we have enough space to further expand the scale.” Project leader Zhang Xiaofang said.

Established 25 years ago, the development zone is facing the contradictions of shortage of land resources and inefficient utilization of a large amount of idle space.

How should I go? The answer of Changtai Economic Development Zone is to recreate the space, and to increase from the stock.

Space reconstruction, we must first find out the property. Last year, the development zone established an evaluation system of “heroes per mu” for industrial enterprises based on output value, income per mu, corporate honors, etc., and classified 261 enterprises in the park. On this basis, differentiated measures such as dismantling old and building new ones, technical transformation and expansion, judicial auction, diversified development, revitalizing idle, and “factory within factories” will be implemented step by step and in stages for different series of enterprises.

In order to ensure efficient and intensive use of land, Changtai District issued policies to strictly control project access conditions and project construction progress, encourage and guide high-quality enterprises to acquire or lease idle factory buildings, and set a certain price for new industrial projects that use both ground and underground space Preferences; Thresholds are set for relevant indicators such as industry, taxation, output value and fixed asset investment of the enterprises to be settled.

Under the influence of the forced mechanism, some “backward” enterprises began to embark on the road of transformation and upgrading. The low-efficiency land occupied by many “zombie enterprises” has been vacated, making room for the development of high-quality enterprises and key projects. “It is necessary to calculate the output account, space account and economic account of the land in order to promote the continuous self-innovation of the enterprise.” Wu Tao, head of the enterprise management department of Changtai Economic Development Zone, said.

In 2022, Changtai Economic Development Zone will revitalize 18 idle factories, covering an area of ​​more than 300 mu. There are 2 “forced construction” enterprises, covering a total area of ​​1938 mu. In the first quarter, Changtai Economic Development Zone added 41 new large-scale industrial enterprises.

Targeted investment promotion, chain development in progress

Improving the hematopoietic ability of the park industry not only needs to make room for development, but more importantly, do a good job in the “second half of the article”. Guided by the “9+5” industrial cluster in Zhangzhou City, Changtai Economic Development Zone focuses on the three leading industries of electronic information, intelligent manufacturing, and new materials, and actively strengthens the leader, complements the chain, and gathers clusters.

“We plan to build the factory building into a benchmark factory, and do sufficient pre-work for the entry of upstream and downstream enterprises.” In the first phase project of Zhangzhou Lidaxin Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. IoT Technology Industrial Park, Lidaxin OEM business According to Tang Maoping, the person in charge of the department, the F11 plant in the park is currently in the stage of interior decoration.

In order to attract more upstream and downstream enterprises in the electronic information industry and bring more competitive advantages to enterprises, Lidarxin has invested a total of 2.5 billion yuan in the construction of factories, R&D buildings, and employee activity centers. Behind the great investment of enterprises is the blessing of “chain investment promotion” in the development zone.

“Investment invitation must pay attention to the rules and regulations. It depends on what is lacking in the upstream and downstream of the enterprise and what needs to be supplemented.” Wang Jinmu, director of the Economic Development Bureau of Changtai Economic Development Zone, said looking at the form in his hand. This “order” from Lidarxin lists in detail the structural components and related manufacturers that cannot be obtained locally in the current production process of the enterprise. This list is also the next investment direction of the development zone.

Enterprises “place orders” and the park attracts investment, which originated from the “Changtai District Three Leading Industrial Chain Development Work Plan”. The plan proposes to comprehensively implement the “chain length system” of leading industries, and to guide the upstream and downstream industries, left and right chains to gather together, and chain development based on the principle of “building chains, replenishing chains, strengthening chains, and revitalizing chains”.

“Chain development is like casting gears, driving Changtai’s three leading industries to move forward.” Wang Jinmu told reporters that leading enterprises like Lidaxin are the core of them. Through the adsorption force of leading enterprises, they can extend upstream and downstream Enterprises, build a complete industrial cluster with competitive advantages, through the “blood transfusion” of the chain, let the leading enterprises become bigger and stronger, and also lead the upstream and downstream enterprises to upgrade.

At present, Lidaxin has driven more than 10 enterprises including raw material supply and production supporting facilities to settle in Changtai, forming an industrial cluster that has begun to take shape. In 2022, Changtai’s electronic information industry will achieve an output value of 12.333 billion yuan, with a significant industrial cluster effect.

“With the three leading industries as the starting point, through chain-type investment promotion, we will expand the industrial chain in a targeted manner, so that the industry can form an ‘internal circulation’ in the park, enhance the ‘blood-forming ability’ of the enterprise, and promote the overall high-quality and efficient development.” Dai Conghua, director of the Changtai Economic Development Zone Management Committee, said that as of April, 13 new projects had been signed in the park, with a total investment of 12.98 billion yuan, further completing the production chain.

Cultivating excellence and cultivating strength, transformation and upgrading is at the right time

Space reconstruction not only needs to attract the “Phoenix” of the industry, but also depends on the increment and quality.

“This year’s orders have been scheduled until August. Although the company is already in full production, the products are still in short supply. As of the end of April, the company’s output value is about 20 million US dollars.” In recent years, Dongfang Xingshi Energy Storage Battery Co., Ltd. in the development zone has become Lin Shan’an, the head of production of the company, introduced that they are the first company in the world to have a patent for the invention of a large-capacity aqueous lithium-ion power battery.

The strength of the vertical and horizontal market is due to the continuous technological innovation for many years. Ding Qin, Human Resources Manager of Oriental Lion Dance, said: “During the development of the enterprise, the development zone has given strong support in terms of policies and funds, which has inspired our confidence in innovation and development. Under the bridge of the development zone, the company has carried out industry-university-research cooperation with universities. , realizing the integrated research strategy of material development, battery design, battery technology, battery application, and user needs.”

In Changtai, more and more companies, like Dongfang Xingshi, are intensively cultivating in the field of industrial segmentation, and they share a common label – “specialization, special innovation”. At the end of April, the Fujian Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology announced the 2023 list of specialized, special and new small and medium-sized enterprises in Fujian Province (the first batch), of which 6 enterprises from Changtai Economic Development Zone were selected.

In recent years, Changtai District has paid special attention to the combination of cultivating small and medium-sized enterprises and strengthening industries, and has formulated a series of policies such as “Changtai County Supports Scientific and Technological Innovation to Promote High-quality Development” and “Changtai County’s Opinions on Supporting Enterprise Development” and other policies. We will strengthen innovation support for large enterprises, build a platform for industry-university-research cooperation, encourage and guide the development of high-tech enterprises, and develop and expand “specialized, specialized and innovative” small and medium-sized enterprises. At present, there are 17 national and provincial enterprise technology centers and engineering technology research centers in Changtai Economic Development Zone, 74 national and provincial specialized small and medium-sized enterprises and small technology giant enterprises, and 90 national high-tech enterprises. Will break through 100.

In order to attract, retain and make good use of enterprise talents, in recent years, Changtai Economic Development Zone has increased investment in infrastructure and supporting facilities, focusing on optimizing and improving the development environment of the park.

“In the next step, we will focus on the creation of national-level development zones, adhere to the “chain length system” of the three leading industries, continue to deepen the reform of the system and mechanism of development zones, optimize and improve the layout of industrial chains, and promote each leading industrial chain to be at least 1 The ‘985’ colleges and universities carry out industry-university-research docking, deepen the integration of industry, city and people, continue to improve the business environment, promote the gathering of industries, enterprises, and talents, and accelerate the creation of a 100 billion industrial park.” Hu Bin, secretary of the Changtai District Party Committee, said.