Apple announced the iPad 10 and iPad Pro 2022 on October 18. Two new products are available for order from yesterday.It will be officially released on October 26 (Wednesday)

Currently, Apple’s online storeFirst orders for new iPads now in “ready to ship” status. Previously, when the user’s payment was completed, Apple would prompt the user to “receive your payment and will start preparing your order soon.”

Apple iPad Pro 2022 Available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions with M2 chip, which supports the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) hover function. The 12.9-inch version features a mini-LED-backlit multi-touch display, and the 11-inch version features an LED-backlit multi-touch display.

IT Home has learned that the iPad 10 uses a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.Available in 64GB and 256GB capacity with a USB-C portthe cameras include a 12MP front-facing camera on the iPad’s landscape edge and an updated 12MP rear-facing camera.

Apple iPad 10 and iPad Pro 2022 prices are as follows:

  • The starting price of the new iPad wireless LAN model is 3599 yuan, and the starting price of the wireless LAN + cellular network model is 4799 yuan;

  • The starting price of the 11-inch iPad Pro wireless LAN model is 6799 yuan, and the starting price of the wireless LAN + cellular network model is 7999 yuan;

  • The 12.9-inch iPad Pro wireless LAN model starts at 9,299 yuan, and the wireless LAN + cellular network model starts at 10,499 yuan.

