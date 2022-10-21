New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

Apple announced the iPad 10 and iPad Pro 2022 on October 18. Two new products are available for order from yesterday.It will be officially released on October 26 (Wednesday)。

Currently, Apple’s online storeFirst orders for new iPads now in “ready to ship” status. Previously, when the user’s payment was completed, Apple would prompt the user to “receive your payment and will start preparing your order soon.”

Apple iPad Pro 2022 Available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions with M2 chip, which supports the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) hover function. The 12.9-inch version features a mini-LED-backlit multi-touch display, and the 11-inch version features an LED-backlit multi-touch display.

IT Home has learned that the iPad 10 uses a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.Available in 64GB and 256GB capacity with a USB-C portthe cameras include a 12MP front-facing camera on the iPad’s landscape edge and an updated 12MP rear-facing camera.

Apple iPad 10 and iPad Pro 2022 prices are as follows: