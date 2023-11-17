“It’s a lot of fun to try out yourself and push your own limits.” – MIBLU in the mica interview – mica

A pop sound that shines in a wide variety of colors, is light and dark, is extroverted outwards and introverted inwards, which unfolds the mood and conveys a lot of feeling – the Viennese musician, songwriter and producer MIBLU shows itself on her debut album “Solitaire” (Assim Records; release November 17th) as an artist who has the courage to break with conventions, pursues her very own idea and knows exactly how to transform it into a gripping and multifaceted musical experience. In an interview with Michael Ternai, MIBLU talks about the concept behind her album, the joy of working with her voice and her desire to make people feel good.

When I heard “Island”, the first single from the album, I thought it was a really good, atmospheric number, but unfortunately it was way too short. It only lasts about two minutes. Somehow I was afraid that the other songs on the album might also correspond to this short form. But fortunately I was wrong. Your album is incredibly diverse. It’s like a journey through different musical styles and moods. You can hear that you really did your thing and didn’t let anything limit you.

MORE: Musical diversity is actually the concept of the album. It was really important to me to show this diversity. The songs on the album symbolize a self-contained cycle. I also find your description of the album as a journey very apt, because I deliberately designed it that way. Also the song „Island” is intentional in its length and placement on the album. With the album I wanted to pick up where I left off on my EP, evolve and incorporate everything I’ve experienced over the last few years. There were a lot of different things that triggered different feelings, and that’s reflected in the music. I listen to very different music myself and am influenced by different styles. For me one does not exclude the other. Diversity is exciting, and our world and feelings are complex. I really wanted to have that diversity in the album. It was very clear to me that this is how it should be.

The fact that you are listening to very different music comes through very clearly on “Solitaire”. There is also a strong tendency to experiment. How did you manage to pour this diversity into a homogeneous whole? What is the glue that holds everything together and makes it sound like you?

MORE: I would definitely say my vote. I really enjoy using my voice as an instrument, and I found it really exciting to work with it, especially on this album. I experimented a lot with harmonies, including with the choirs, all of which I sang myself. It was exciting to try to get different sounds out of my voice, like in the song “Demons,” where I once let out a scream. I really thought a lot about how I could achieve this spherical quality. It’s a lot of fun to test yourself and push your own limits.

What role does your musical partner Tiemo Frantal play? And how much does he contribute to the diverse MIBLU sound?

MORE: Tiemo is a very important person for me. He produces the beats. What’s special about him is that he has a very similar cinematic approach to me. I really like the way he writes and the feelings he evokes with his beats. He is very skilled at creating worlds and thought his way into the project from the start. Since the EP we have found a really nice way to work together and have learned to love our musical expressions.

In general, I think you can be versatile and still maintain a common thread. Over the last few years I’ve often been asked what the sound of MIBLU actually sounds like. With the album I show my sound. You can dance and celebrate, but you can also be vulnerable. I thought this idea was nice for the album, and I consciously wanted to set it to music that way on this album.

When you listen to your music you get the feeling that it’s very well thought out and you really took your time to develop things. There’s obviously a lot of mental work that goes into her.

MIBLU (c) Briana Pfaffel

MORE: There is actually a well thought-out concept behind the album. As with all my projects – be it as a businesswoman or as a musician – I aim to take the time I need. I have learned to concentrate on what is important and not to let the fast pace of life put me under pressure. I consciously took the time to go into more depth when writing the songs. I also consciously wanted to make a longer album. I even thought a lot about the arrangement of the songs on the album. The songs are arranged in pairs according to mood, so you can pick out the ones that fit your current mood. In a way, I want the album to address today’s fast pace, which is also reflected in the short tracks in between.

“I deliberately left the number like that because I thought that imperfection should also have its place.”

As I mentioned, the album represents a full circle for me, and it takes time. He gets his time on the album. As humans, we are constantly dealing with topics of various kinds, and I tried to arrange the songs according to these topics. The first track, for example, is very much about a certain feeling. It, like the last song, was actually created in a one-take during a jam. That’s why sometimes people don’t understand what I’m singing. I deliberately left the number like that because I thought that the imperfection should also have its place. It’s not always about understanding everything, sometimes just about the feeling. Music is a language that conveys feelings. And just as we start the album with a nice light opener with “Only Good Times Ahead”, we all always end up with our own demons. And everything in between is life. And that’s the album for me.

In our conversation, you seem to me like someone who thinks about things a lot. Doesn’t this brooding also run the risk of delving too deeply into the matter and perhaps losing sight of the goal?

MORE: I can clearly answer this question with no. I always have my goal clearly in mind. I like to think a lot, but I have also learned to plan and organize in concrete terms. My job simply requires that. It’s no different in music; the only thing I can do is take the time. But here too I always have a very clear goal. I also really enjoy working towards something concrete. For me, this album is a step towards the next album. I always keep working and always think ahead. Whether it takes a little longer doesn’t matter.

I wanted to go more into the musical aspect with the question. When do you tell yourself, so and now the song is finished.

MIBLU (c) Briana Pfaffel

MORE: This is very much a matter of feeling for me. With the first number and also with “Demons” I knew after the first take that this was it. And even when I was told that I could improve something here and there, I said no. For me the songs were finished. And that is also very important. There are tracks that give me the strong feeling that they are good the way they are. I wanted to convey this feeling. It’s the best thing when someone understands it, likes it and can identify with it. Over time I’ve learned to say to myself, yes, that’s fine, it’s a good thing.

But it’s also clear that some tracks just have to sit longer and I have to devote myself to something else for a while in order to finish it the way I want it. This can take a few weeks. From that point of view, there are of course songs that I’ve been working on for longer.

You are an entrepreneur and run a jewelry business and also make jewelry yourself…

MORE: I am a designer. I don’t make jewelry myself and I’m not a goldsmith. I am an art dealer who also specializes in jewelry. I grew up in a family business that has existed for 40 years. I was born with a fascination for this area. I work intensively in the diamond sector and have my own gold and silversmiths who make everything for me. I also have my own collection.

“I enjoy creating beautiful things, working with people and making them feel good.”

So you are a person who already thinks aesthetically. How much does this thinking influence your music?

MORE: I think that on the one hand my two professions are very different, but on the other hand they complement each other in a wonderful way. I love beauty and am an extremely aesthetic person. I enjoy creating beautiful things, working with people and making them feel good. I do this both in my job, when I design a ring for someone, and in music with my songs. The aesthetics and my approach to aesthetics are certainly what unites everything. I love creating worlds and letting people participate in them.

If we look at your world from a musical perspective, what is your music about? What are the topics you cover in your songs?

MORE: The songs deal with personal topics as well as observations and stories that I process. There can be different things that inspire me to write my texts. The song “Joseph,” for example, is very personal and dedicated to my late father. His death was an experience that I hadn’t actually discussed before. It was very important to me to do that with this album. Death is simply part of life, and that’s why for me this topic fits very well with the album concept, which depicts this circle of life.

Thank you for the interview.

Michael Ternai

