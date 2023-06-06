Its application in the judicial process, listen to the new podcast

RÍO NEGRO PODCAST launches a new series to ask ourselves questions and seek answers to understand the future that has already arrived.

william berto talks with different personalities who have been analyzing the way in which Artificial Intelligence benefits? Does it hurt? Modify? our lives.

Listen to the first chapter: exchanges with the dr. Vanessa Ruiz, Director of the Institute of Law and Artificial Intelligence of the Neuquén Bar Association, on the application of Artificial Intelligence in the judicial process:

