Jack Black Surprises Jonas Brothers Fans with Bowser Costume and Peaches Performance at Barclays Center

Jack Black surprises Jonas Brothers fans by appearing as Bowser and singing “Peaches”

Last Saturday night, Jack Black made a surprise appearance at the final date of the Jonas Brothers’ 2023 tour at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Dressed as the character Bowser, Black took the stage to perform “Peaches,” a theme from the soundtrack of the movie Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

The 54-year-old actor donned a green suit and a Bowser-inspired hat, accompanied by a pianist dressed as the character of Toad. Black wowed the crowd with his singing and performance, showcasing his skills as a talented vocalist and performer.

During his appearance, Black welcomed the Jonas Brothers to the stage, expressing his admiration for the trio of brothers. The surprise performance left the nearly 20,000 spectators in awe.

“Peaches” became a viral hit, earning a prominent place on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier in the year, reaching number 56. Bryan Tyler, the main composer of the soundtrack, revealed that much of the song’s success was due to Black’s ability to improvise, with the lyrics coming to him while playing the piano.

In addition to Black’s surprise appearance, the concert also featured a performance by Ryan Tedder, who sang the song “Sucker” before the Jonas Brothers concluded their last concert of the year in the United States.

The Jonas Brothers, who are now all parents, reflected on the experience of touring in this new stage of their lives, emphasizing the importance of being present in every moment despite the challenges of life on the road.

Kevin Jonas, 36, Joe Jonas, 34, and Nick Jonas, 31, shared their experiences of balancing music and parenthood, with all three brothers navigating the demands of fatherhood while continuing their musical careers. Kevin has two daughters with his wife Danielle Jonas, while Joe is the father of two girls with his ex-wife Sophie Turner, and Nick welcomed his daughter with Priyanka Chopra in January 2022.

The tour will resume in February, kicking off in New Zealand as the Jonas Brothers continue to showcase their music to fans around the world.

