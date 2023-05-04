JACK FROST

New Dawn Fades

(Doom | Gothic)

Label: Gloom Roock Enterprises

Format: (EP)

Release: 07.05.2023

The Linz Gloom Rock heroes JACK FROST were never the fastest when it came to new releases, but you could be sure that the wait was worth it, because the gentlemen always delivered top-class goods. Not only did Covid stop the band and they last played a concert in the Stadtwerkstatt Linz in 2019, then cancer came and made it clear that this was the last show of this kind. The frontman and bassist were both voiceless as a result, but giving up was by no means an option. That’s why with the new EP “New Dawn Fades” there is now a more than strong exclamation point that JACK FROST is still one of the most underestimated bands in Austria and should have been playing on huge stages for a long time. Ironically, the gentlemen also recorded exactly that last concert and will also release it.

Since Phred can no longer fully pursue his fronter position, friend and vocal power Michelle Darkness from END OF GREEN was recruited without further ado and the result of the eponymous track is more than breathtaking. The song begins with a flawless Toni Iommi riff, which after just a few seconds envelops you in the comforting JACK FROST melancholy. Michelle initially sings in a deep voice in a style similar to Phred, but then it kicks in TYPE O NEGATIVE-like feeling and Mr. Darkness revs up. And even after 15 runs, the hair on my forearm is still standing up. The combination is a “match made in heaven” – “or hell”. Melancholy and sadness have never been so beautiful as in this masterpiece of a song.

Now, of course, my dream would be that Phred recovers to the point where he can go back to the mic and the band will record an album with both singers to get the maximum out of it. But regardless of that, I wish Mr. Phinster a speedy recovery and strength in these difficult times, which obviously also applies to the rest of the squad, because the circumstances are extremely grueling.

Of course, the EP also features Phred’s voice in the form of two live tracks, more specifically “Forever And Never” and “Sink”, which have just as much charisma in their live version as in their studio version, if not even a touch more. You can also enjoy “From Here I Walk Alone” as a so-called Paradios/Inferno mix.

At least for us fans, the future of JACK FROST is still in the stars, the band itself may already have plans for the future and we are looking forward to them, because if an album comes out with the quality of these songs, then I can and must do it draw the highest score!