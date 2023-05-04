Home » Hong Kong and Brunei sign MOU to strengthen cooperation in dispute avoidance and resolution_Judicial_International_Two Places
Hong Kong and Brunei sign MOU to strengthen cooperation in dispute avoidance and resolution_Judicial_International_Two Places

2023-05-04 21:30

Source: China News Network

Original title: Hong Kong and Brunei signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in dispute avoidance and resolution matters

China News Service, Hong Kong, May 4th. Lam Ting-kwok, Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and Zhang Hui’an, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Brunei, signed a memorandum of cooperation on behalf of the two parties in the legal hub of Hong Kong on the 4th to strengthen the two places’ dispute avoidance and resolution matters. Cooperation.

It is understood that the memorandum of cooperation will provide a framework to strengthen communication and cooperation between Hong Kong SAR and Brunei on dispute avoidance and resolution matters and promote the development of related services between the two places. It is expected that the promotion of cooperation between the two places according to the memorandum will bring significant benefits to both parties.

This is the fourth such cooperation memorandum signed between Hong Kong SAR and other jurisdictions. Hong Kong has previously signed cooperation memorandums of cooperation with Japan, South Korea and Thailand. This move will further strengthen Hong Kong as an international legal and dispute resolution service center in the Asia-Pacific region status. The Department of Justice of the SAR government stated that it will continue to negotiate and sign cooperation or partnership arrangements with other jurisdictions and international organizations. (over)Return to Sohu to see more

