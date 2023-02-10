The Catalan striker, who underwent surgery at Villa Stuart yesterday, ended the season prematurely. Now it’s time to figure out what his next moves will be

Gerard Deulofeu had surgery yesterday at Villa Stuart. The Catalan striker begins an important rehabilitation process today, to recover from the knee injury that sidelined him for most of this season. The fans can’t wait to re-appreciate the plays of the Spanish elf, able to inflame the stands of the Dacia Arena with goals and assists, but we must also remember that this injury will surely undermine his security. We need to wait and above all be patient in view of the next seasons, given that his early return during this season is very difficult.

The Spanish player showed up in Rome on Tuesday for surgery to strengthen his squad knee capsule. An operation that casts many doubts on the future of the number 10. Thauvin’s arrival should certainly be read in this sense, as the timing for an injury like this is not short-lived. However, we know that the player has a great desire to work and put himself at the service of the team as soon as possible. We can do nothing but wait for him and above all give a possible clue as to when he will be able to return. Here are the dates of the return of Gerard Deulofeu.

Season over — Gerard Deulofeu with the operation it definitely has closed the season early. The latest updates bring everyone in this sense, with the Catalan forward who will no longer wear the Udinese shirt for this season. Various suggestions also point to a departure for him in the summer, but certainly the uncertainty of the injury means that all evaluations will be postponed in the future. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Good news has arrived in the last few hours. The captain is ready to return

February 9 – 18:29

