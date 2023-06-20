Microsoft and IGN announce ID@Xbox Showcase for July 11, Demo event coming soon

Microsoft today announced that theJuly 11th at 19:00 (Italian time) will be held a new [email protected] Showcase produced in collaboration with IGNin which numerous indie titles will be announced and showcased (and, who knows, we may have news of highly anticipated titles such as Hollow Knight Silksong e Replaced), many of which will most likely arrive in the Game Pass.

Being in partnership with IGN, the showcase will not be broadcast as usual on the Xbox channels but precisely on those of IGN (YouTube, Twitchecc.).

But that’s not all: Microsoft also announced that from the same day and until July 17th the usual will start [email protected] Summer Game Demo Fest annual, which it will bring to the Store numerous demos of indie titles giving us the opportunity to try them in preview! So mark these dates on your calendars if you are a fan of beautiful independent productions!

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

