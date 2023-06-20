Home » Firefighter who died in Rimini, the father publishes a photo at his bedside
Carlo Tucci at the bedside of his son Giuseppe, the firefighter killed

Giuseppe Tucci, the fireman who died in Rimini after an argument with a bouncer: his father publishes a photo at his bedside

The father of Joseph Tuccithe fireman who died at Rimini after an argument with a bouncer, he posted a photo of him kissing his son at his bedside in the intensive care unit of the Rimini Nursing Hospital where he was in a coma. After a day and a half of agony she didn’t make it and left us. The image was posted on Facebook. Subscribe to the newsletter

