Nigeria: over 17 billion dollars needed for NDC objectives

Nigeria will need $17.7 billion a year to meet its unconditional Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitments by 2030, the country’s Minister of State for Environment and Ecological Management, Iziak Salako, has revealed. , speaking at the Africa Climate Summit held this week in Nairobi, Kenya.

“The unconditional target of our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) requires $17.7 billion in investments per year,” said the minister, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the summit.

The NDC is a document that embodies the commitments and ambitious actions of the countries that have signed the Paris Agreement to effectively and efficiently reduce carbon emissions, thus mitigating the devastating impacts of climate change in their respective countries. It also contains actions that countries intend to take to build resilience and adapt to the impacts of rising temperatures.

In July 2021, Nigeria submitted an updated NDC document to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In the document, the country affirmed its commitment to follow the low-carbon development path by 2030, as enshrined in the Paris Agreement approved in 2015. The NDC document presented shows that Nigeria has proposed stronger targets and ambitious compared to last time in 2015.

According to Climate Action Tracker, an independent global scientific analysis organization that has been tracking climate action since 2009, Nigeria’s unconditional target meets its fair contribution to limiting warming to 1.5°C; however, the conditional target is consistent with 2°C of warming when compared to the level of climate action needed in the country. [Redazione InfoAfrica]

