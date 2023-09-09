What happens to our body if we stop taking sugar: devastating effects

Sugar intake has an effect on the body, even if we don’t realize it at all until we stop using it.

Sugar is everywhere today, not only in sweet products but also in savory ones. Over time, this substance has almost been demonized, especially towards the younger ones who use it excessively. From drinks to packaged desserts, processed foods are practically full of them and it is right to moderate your intake.

What we don’t often talk about, however, is what happens to the body when instead you stop taking this substance completely and what a diet free of any type of sugar can do for the body.

Quitting sugar: what happens to the body

Limiting sugar intake is not something that just affects diet but actually health more generally. If the natural one such as what is found in honey or fruit is not harmful, certainly the intake of the white or otherwise processed one is not exactly beneficial for the body. Studies have shown that sugar is addictive, so the key is not to overdo it. Already after the first days of the absence the first changes can be noticed.

What happens to the body if we don't consume sugars

You feel better, dark circles are reduced, skin imperfections are progressively eliminated. All positive effects, such as weight loss. However, what is not talked about is also the other side of the coin, the first disorders that can be felt are in fact linked to the gastrointestinal system, there may be various types of discomfort, digestive difficulties, problems such as pain and swelling and also general difficulty eating. Another common symptom is feeling profound tiredness. Sugar, as much as we don’t like to admit it, is an energy bomb, just look at the effect it has on children.

Adults notice it less because the body is now used to the substance. However, observing a child after a dose of sugar fully clarifies the repercussions on the body. Eliminating sugar also increases headaches, Therefore, typical detoxification conditions may arise. A widespread factor is certainly mental fog, therefore the state in which one feels less lucidity and less exposure and propensity to do things. It also increases the sense of irritability and nervousness. Sugar and its intake not only have effects on mood but also on disorders that can affect the teeth and mouth. Eliminating the substance implies a very widespread sense of dryness of the mucous membranes.

The important thing is therefore to be moderate, don’t eliminate it completely but don’t abuse it either, always reading product labels to understand how much sugar is consumed every day.

