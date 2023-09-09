Review of the album “Mid Air” by Romy

Romy Madley Croft He pleasantly surprised us when, in the last quarter of 2020, he decided to present his solo path with a bop like “Lifetime”. Three years later, her debut comes on the sidelines of The XX after having let us listen to two track-breakers these months like “Strong” and “Enjoy Your Life”, and the wonderful electronic ballad “Loveher”. Unfortunately, “Mid Air” It excludes “Lifetime” – probably due to the release date – but it does contain the other songs mentioned, along with other unreleased songs that do not at all lower the quality shown in the previous previews.

For production, Romy He also wanted to invite two colleagues with as good a hand as Stuart Price (his signature is carried by modern pop classics such as “Confessions On A Dancefloor” of Madonna, “Aphrodite” of Kylie Minogueo “Night Work” of Scissor Sisters, apart from his solo career) and the already-nothing-promise Fred Again.., who just released an album with Brian Eno…which precisely joins them in “Mid Air”. The legendary artist is one of the extra collaborations, along with S P, Koreless and, of course, the same Jamie XX. But mainly Romy’s right-hand man here is Fred Again…, and together they have created a debut that many would like.

And, as we said, quality is seen both in the topics that we already knew and in the new ones. Thus, “Twice” and “Did I” are two absolute hits that do not let up when followed, “One Last Try” is another one that dances, “Weightless” is a delicious mid-tempo with a final rush, and “The Sea” It may be one of the least striking at first, but it is actually one of the most reminiscent of the works of The XX. Vitalism is very present in “Enjoy Your Life” (with samples of the trans musician Beverly Glenn-Copeland and her song “La Vita”, and from the Nigerian May Onyioha and their song “Enjoy Your Life”), and really throughout the album.

Apparently, Romy wanted to talk here about “love, pain, relationships, identity and sexuality”, and “celebration, sanctuary and salvation on the dance floor”, trying to make “a love letter to the queer clubs” where the artist found community and connection. It is curious to attend the beginning and end of this “Mid Air” with that in mind: “It’s not that I’m not proud in the company of strangers, it’s just some things are for us (…) lover, you know, when they ask me, I’ll tell them / won’t be ashamed no, I can’t wait to tell them (that) / love her, I love her, I love her” he sings right at the beginning of “Love Her”, and closes on “She’s On My Mind” with “I don’t want to hide it, even if it hurts / I don’t care anymore, I think I’m in love with her.” Character development much? If in the first ella Romy tries to explain how coming out or a certain shame with public displays of affection are not at odds with the love she has for her partner, in “ella She ella’s On My Mind” she succeeds take giant steps. For this she only needed one trip that she has been taking throughout the tracklist… a trip through that sanctuary of freedom and joy that can be a dance floor.

