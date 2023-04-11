Dr. Philgood and Vesna De Vinci discover what autophagy is and how to lose weight in a healthy way…

Summer is slowly approaching, and many, if they are not already on a special diet, are now deciding on different diets and ways to lose weight. However, it is an undertaking that requires preparation and consultation with experts. Otherwise, dieting on its own can do more harm than good.

One of the popular diets is autophagy. It represents the metabolic process of periodic fasting, for which the Japanese biologist Yoshinori Oshumi received the Nobel Prize in 2016 and has been very popular in recent months and causes controversy among doctors, Kurir reports.

“Interrupted fasting” or autophagy as a way of eating was popularized all over the world by one of the best white sports players in history – our Novak Djokovic, and numerous other celebrities, as well as ordinary people, adhere to it.

Dr. Saša Plećević, better known as Dr. Filgud, a specialist in anesthesiology with resuscitation and a fitness trainer, as well as Vesna de Vinci, a writer and journalist who is a supporter of autophagy, explained how useful it really is and whether it is recommended for everyone.

At the very beginning, De Vinci first explained what is included in the term autophagy:

“That would define “self-eating” in the literal sense. So, after 12 hours after a meal, the process of self-eating starts. All of this is useful, before and after Oshumi, many studies show the benefits of autophagy. In addition to losing weight, fasting removes toxins from the body. We live in a time of poison, therefore cleansing must take place. Detoxification must be done regularly if we want to live healthy and long. Also, by autophagy, we remove excess fat and carbohydrates. In the next phase, when we go into thorough starvation, then the pathogenic forms are also cleansed, that is, various fibroids, forms of cysts… So that in the end big, wicked diseases can be cleansed as well,” she explained.

Then Plećević explained how starvation affects the body, but also what side effects it can cause.

“We are bombarded with fast food advertisements, and the industry logically wants to make money, and then they impose what we should eat. All of it has a lot of sugar and fat, which makes us jealous and creates the need to eat something non-stop. Therefore, when you stop to eat start side effects such as tremors, sweating, headache, loss of energy… These are crises due to addiction. It should be eaten plenty of vegetables, fiber, and fruit in moderation, less fatty meat such as fish, turkey and chickenas far as grains are concerned, it should to be whole grain” said Plećević, then added:

“Liquidity is very important, then healthy fats. The way the food is prepared is also very important. Even healthy food can be prepared in the wrong way. It’s worse than eating less healthy food the right way. It should be made at a temperature, without water, without oil, in containers at a temperature of up to 70 degrees”.

