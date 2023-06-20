Inter, Al-Nassr offers 18 million for Brozovic: there is also Barcelona

L’Al-Nasser keep insisting to get to Marcelo Brozóvic. After an initial offer of 15 million euros, with Inter asking for 25, the Saudi League club has increased (currently only verbally) to 18 million the offer for the Croatian midfielder’s transfer. A figure which however still does not satisfy Inter, who are asking for a further effort to get to the white smoke. Barcelona is also trying on Brozovic who, however, has not yet presented official offers but is ready to put on the plate the same amount as Al-Nassr, 18 million, while for the player he has a three-year contract of 7 million euros is ready. Engagement proposal decidedly lower than that proposed by the Arabs to Brozovic’s entourage.

Brozovic “unblocks” Frattesi

On 13 June, Inter met Sassuolo to talk about the Italian national team midfielder. The dinner, which was attended by representatives of both clubs, had had a positive outcome: il the relationship between the parties is excellent and the player had given his general approval for the transfer to Milan. To sink definitively, however, Zhang’s club needs a sale and Brozovic’s probable farewell could give the green light, thus allowing the Nerazzurri to overcome the competition from Juventus and Rome.

Still no agreement between Dzeko and Fenerbahce

