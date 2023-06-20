Home » A criminal jailed who would have kidnapped a minor when she was walking with her mother – news
News

A criminal jailed who would have kidnapped a minor when she was walking with her mother – news

by admin
A criminal jailed who would have kidnapped a minor when she was walking with her mother – news

When trying to flee, the subject threw the girl to the ground, causing several injuries. He was finally retained by inhabitants of the sector.

A sectional prosecutor from the Crimes Against Life Unit managed to get a promiscuous criminal judge from Morales (Cauca) to order an arrest warrant against Emanuel Jesús Valencia Ducuara, 23, for the crime of kidnapping simple aggravated.

The events investigated occurred on June 19, 2023, in a sector of the Pandiaguando neighborhood of Popayán, capital of Cauca, when the defendant apparently took the three-year-old girl from the mother who was walking next to her. and undertook The escape.

The mother immediately went after the offender and with her desperate cries for help alerted merchants and residents of this central area of ​​the city, who joined the pursuit of the subject who, finding himself cornered, threw the minor to the ground, causing her various injuries.

National Police agents arrived at the site and prevented a group of people from continuing to beat the offender. The minor was transferred to a hospital center, along with her mother, where they received medical attention.

Valencia Dacuara did not acquiesce to the charges that the General Prosecutor’s Office imputed to him in the concentrated hearings.

This dramatic situation has caused great concern among the inhabitants of Popayán, due to the growing insecurity in the city and they call the attention of the authorities to redouble their vigilance and give greater protection to citizens and, especially, to children.

The authorities must investigate why that subject kidnapped the girl, if he obeys a criminal network. Thanks to citizen solidarity, she was prevented from disappearing with the little girl.

You may also like

Braunau: Volunteers worked 156,000 hours in the rescue...

The Royal Army misses the opportunity to win...

Municipal Meeting of Adult Rajaleña and Interpretation Contest...

Sun Shaocheng presided over the meeting of the...

Mexico: Drought in Chiapas hits fisheries and agriculture

Press release: Results of the normal session of...

A summit in Paris to rethink climate finance

Effective disposal solution: Scrap picking up in Recklinghausen...

Lotte Hotel Group HQ donates 100 million won...

Viviana Obando Marínez, new manager of RAP Pacífico

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy