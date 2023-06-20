A criminal jailed who would have kidnapped a minor when she was walking with her mother – news

When trying to flee, the subject threw the girl to the ground, causing several injuries. He was finally retained by inhabitants of the sector.

A sectional prosecutor from the Crimes Against Life Unit managed to get a promiscuous criminal judge from Morales (Cauca) to order an arrest warrant against Emanuel Jesús Valencia Ducuara, 23, for the crime of kidnapping simple aggravated.

The events investigated occurred on June 19, 2023, in a sector of the Pandiaguando neighborhood of Popayán, capital of Cauca, when the defendant apparently took the three-year-old girl from the mother who was walking next to her. and undertook The escape.

The mother immediately went after the offender and with her desperate cries for help alerted merchants and residents of this central area of ​​the city, who joined the pursuit of the subject who, finding himself cornered, threw the minor to the ground, causing her various injuries.

National Police agents arrived at the site and prevented a group of people from continuing to beat the offender. The minor was transferred to a hospital center, along with her mother, where they received medical attention.

Valencia Dacuara did not acquiesce to the charges that the General Prosecutor’s Office imputed to him in the concentrated hearings.

This dramatic situation has caused great concern among the inhabitants of Popayán, due to the growing insecurity in the city and they call the attention of the authorities to redouble their vigilance and give greater protection to citizens and, especially, to children.

The authorities must investigate why that subject kidnapped the girl, if he obeys a criminal network. Thanks to citizen solidarity, she was prevented from disappearing with the little girl.