JACOBS MOOR – Pandemia

JACOBS MOOR

Pandemic

(Progressive Metal | Power Metal)

Label: DIY

Format: (LP)

Release: 27.10.2023

More than six years have passed since the last album by the prog power metallers JACOBS MOOR, who are based partly in Vienna and partly in Upper Austria. But the men have not been idle during the pandemic, they are now presenting Dominik Sebastian (SERIOUS BLACK, ex-EDENBRIDGE) as the new guitarist and have since released four stand-alone singles, which are now officially released along with a brand new track in the form of the EP “Pandemia”. see the world.

Here too there is a skilful mix of dark heavy metal, progressive power metal and the necessary sensitivity. Accordingly, heaviness and melodies are skilfully balanced, the riffs are sawing, often leaning towards thrashy and the beats are powerful, while ex-STYGMA IV fronter Ritchie Krennmaier, who now has a new project with MANHATTAN CENTURY, is enthroned above all. Anyone who knows the two previous outputs “All That Starts” and “Self” knows what to expect. The rest can remember NEVERMORE as a subtle reference point. But JACOBS MOOR definitely have their own trademarks and offer five well thought-out, exciting and heavy-sounding songs that make you want a long overdue new full-length album.

And variety is also ensured, because “Distraction” begins slowly with clean guitars until they set the prog tone with a strumming sound and Ritchie leads through the track with a dark, promising voice and then it becomes anthemic in the chorus. “Just Fools” is no less demanding, but becomes almost rocky and incredibly catchy in the chorus, before “Before The Fall” takes a somewhat calmer but more intense dramaturgical approach and “Face In The Mirror” boasts more groove. The title track is a heavy chunk at almost nine minutes, but worth discovering.

At almost 30 minutes, “Pandemia” is extensive, strong and demanding. Fans of dark prog power metal with a thrash touch will get their money’s worth. JACOBS MOOR is another pearl of the Austrian underground that actually hasn’t had a place down there for a long time and deserves more attention.

Tracklist „Pandemia“:

1. Distraction

2. Just Fools

3. Before The Fall

4. Face In The Mirror

5. Pandemic

Total playing time: 28:11

JACOBS MOOR – PandemiaLineUp:Ritchie KrenmaierDominik SebastianJakob BachbauerRainer Lidauer7.5

